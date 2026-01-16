Farmer makes surprising discovery after letting sheep graze alongside solar panels: 'A massive leg-up'

Sheep farmers in Britain are finding an unexpected lifeline through solar grazing, where flocks feed on grass growing under energy panels, reported the Guardian.

The arrangement works like this: solar installations need the vegetation under their panels controlled. Traditionally, operators spend up to $67,000 per year on mowing and herbicide treatments.

Sheep do the job for far less. Unlike heavy machinery, the animals can access tight spaces and keep working regardless of weather conditions.

For farmers, the deal is even sweeter. Many solar operators offer grazing rights at no cost, opening doors for producers who would otherwise be priced out of the industry.

Hannah Thorogood, who started her Lincolnshire farm from scratch, has experienced this firsthand.

"When I first started out, 18 acres and 20 sheep was as much as I could afford," she told the Guardian. "Now, because I can graze this land for free, I have 250 acres and over 200 sheep. Solar grazing has given me a massive leg-up."

UK sheep populations have hit record-low numbers as producers face rising input costs, volatile markets, and shrinking margins. Free grazing access gives struggling farmers room to expand without shouldering land expenses.

Dr. Liz Genever, who farms in southeastern Lincolnshire, grew her flock threefold after gaining access to nearby solar land.

"If I could increase my flock to the full potential offered by the local solar site, I could potentially increase my income from sheep from £20,000 to £60,000," she told the Guardian. "It's a really important opportunity for sheep farmers."

Grazing sheep enrich the soil and encourage a wider variety of plants to grow, and they eliminate the need for chemical treatments. Solar sites offer added security through on-site cameras, and the panels themselves block harsh sun and winter storms for the animals below.

If you live near a solar installation with grazing programs, connecting with local operators could open doors for your own agricultural ambitions.

