Company unveils unlikely partnership that could revolutionize major industry: 'Reinforces its commitment'

Nature and technology don't usually share a job description — but in Texas, they're teaming up in a way that could reshape how we power our lives and feed our communities.

As CleanTechnica noted, the GulfStar project, a 556-megawatt solar facility in Wharton County, has begun operations. Built to generate power long after sundown with advanced storage, it's one of Enel's largest plants in the country. But the surprising star of the show isn't the hardware. It's the sheep.

The company plans to integrate thousands of grazing sheep into the site as part of a growing practice known as solar grazing. Instead of relying on fuel-burning machines or chemical sprays to clear vegetation, the flock will wander the rows of panels, trimming grass, fertilizing the soil, and keeping the site operating smoothly — all while supporting local agriculture.

"By embracing sheep grazing, Enel reinforces its commitment to agrivoltaics — the practice of combining solar power generation with agricultural practices," the company stated.

Sheep are an ideal match for such facilities because they are nimble enough to move among panels without damaging equipment and unfazed by uneven terrain.

Letting sheep take over the landscaping means fewer mowers, lower fuel costs, and far less noise in the community. It's cheaper for the operators and easier on everyone who lives around the site.

Plus, the company wants to bring local shepherds into the mix. For small farms that already work with thin margins, that extra income can make a real difference. The project is also expected to generate over $200 million in local tax payments and landowner income over its lifetime.

GulfStar's sheer size shows that mixed-use farmland isn't just a quirky side experiment — it's a working blueprint. Solar panels and livestock help each other, and the people living nearby breathe cleaner air and get more out of the land around them.

In the Lone Star State, the future might just show up wearing wool — not carrying spreadsheets and wires.

