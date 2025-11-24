Pioneering solar company enlists unexpected helpers to maintain massive facility: 'They are the cutest things'

"It's this really cool operation."

Solar energy and farming remain intertwined as fields like agrivoltaics continue advancing.

Solar company Hornet Solar is taking its team to the next level, with the stars of its solar site being a herd of about 2,655 sheep.

According to MyHighPlains, Hornet Solar, developed by Vesper Energy, has just under 4,000 acres of land on which its solar panels sit.

At the facility, sheep naturally help control the vegetation around the panels.

This practice, known as solar grazing, has been employed elsewhere. Farmers are all for it, as it helps raise healthy sheep that can be further integrated into the American food market.

"They make sure that vegetation is not growing up and covering some of the panels, making them less effective by blocking sunlight," said Lander Karath, Vesper Energy's director of community affairs.

"It's this really cool operation where sheep are roaming around the property. They're going section by section and … maintaining that vegetation in a sustainable, fun way," Karath added.

Sheep aren't the only animals helping operations run smoothly, as Karath noted that 11 guard dogs help keep the 2,000-plus sheep in line.

"They are the cutest things … it's quite the scene," he admitted.

Karath also explained that the sheep and solar fields are creating jobs, as excess hands are needed to manage both.

Community-friendly approaches to solar projects are vital to advancing this form of renewable energy. New research in the U.K. explored how solar can specifically benefit local communities, reducing energy costs and creating jobs.

Sheep are making a difference, and so can you.

By taking local action, you can help build a more sustainable future.

As the sheep at Hornet Solar approach breeding season, the company is bringing in some rams to ramp up operations.

"That 2,655 number is growing as we speak. There are many cute lambs coming onto the scene at Hornet Solar," Karath remarked.

