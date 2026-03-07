Farmers discover stunning benefits after pairing solar panels with crops: 'It produces both'

A farmland development company is turning a parcel of land into "The Farm of Tomorrow" in New York state. As PV Magazine USA reported, Norbut Solar Farms combines farming with solar energy generation to produce stunning results.

There are approximately 1.9 million farms in the United States, each feeding, on average, 169 people annually. However, farming requires a lot of energy to produce food. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, farms account for 1.9% of all U.S. energy consumption.

Many farms use diesel as a source of energy because it allows for high efficiency. In New York state, many farms use diesel as a "reliable and affordable" source of energy in harvesting, according to Spectrum. However, a major drawback is that diesel fuel produces harmful pollution that contributes to rising global temperatures.

By implementing solar power on farms, farmers can reduce air pollution and, impressively, even improve crop yield.

Real estate developer David Norbut recently made the dive into farming after purchasing a dairy farm in New York. Norbut Solar Farms combines solar energy creation with farming, a process known as agrivoltaics.

"Our farm doesn't choose between food and energy, it produces both," Norbut told PV Magazine.

Since its inception, Norbut Solar Farms has produced over 320 megawatts of energy and stored 80 megawatt hours across New York, the equivalent of powering 80,000 homes for an hour.

"Our approach prioritizes long-term land productivity, soil health, along with diverse agricultural use, pollinators and food production," said Norbut, per PV Magazine. "This is alongside energy production both inside and outside the fencing, not just under the panels."

Agrivoltaic systems, like the ones Norbut Solar Farms produces, combine solar panels with farmland. Solar panels are installed on farmland, providing shade, improving water retention, and improving crop production. According to Farmonaut, agrivoltaic systems can save farmers up to 20% to 40% on electricity costs and increase income by 30% per acre.

Norbut Solar Farms has five more solar farms under construction and 14 more in development across New York, bringing more affordable energy production to farms in the state. In the U.S., there are nearly 600 solar farm projects.

According to the Solar and Storage Industries Institute, 70% of farmers are open to developing solar on their land, opening the door for even more growth in the industry.

