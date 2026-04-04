Scientists make breakthrough with 'liquid' battery that could replace traditional energy storage methods

"We cut everything we didn't need … to make the molecule as compact as possible."

Researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara, have made a solar battery that can store and discharge heat energy under sunlight, setting the stage for a new kind of power generation and storage system without panels.

As doctoral student and lead study author Han Nguyen explained in a news release, the process is similar to photochromic sunglasses, which adapt to light conditions.

"That kind of reversible change is what we're interested in," Nguyen added. "Only instead of changing color, we want to use the same idea to store energy, release it when we need it, and then reuse the material over and over."

The secret is chemical bonds that can discharge heat on demand as part of a "liquid" battery, which can store energy for years. It's an impressive device with double the energy density — the amount of electricity stored per pound — of common lithium-ion packs.

If successfully developed, the innovation could provide an energy storage solution without arrays, heavy batteries, or the electric grid. The reusable and recyclable invention was referenced as a "concept" in the report.

To unlock the ability, researchers are using a modified organic molecule called pyrimidone, which is structurally similar to a component in DNA. When exposed to ultraviolet light, it changes structure as part of a reversible process. The team examined how the molecule works and why it can remain stable for so long.

Pyrimidone is springlike when hit with sunlight, and it twists into a "high-energy shape." It remains locked until a catalyst triggers it to snap back, releasing heat energy.

"We prioritized a lightweight, compact molecule design," Nguyen said in the release. "We cut everything we didn't need … to make the molecule as compact as possible."

The prototype passed a crucial benchmark by boiling water. This opens the door for various heating applications at off-grid sites or in residential buildings. It's an exciting entry in the development log for molecular solar thermal research, according to the scientists.

"Boiling water is an energy-intensive process," Nguyen said. "The fact that we can boil water under ambient conditions is a big achievement."

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