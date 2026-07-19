After grid power fails, homeowner learns firmware update delays solar until battery drops 10%

"They should have been pushing 3kw by that point around 10:00am."

After a nighttime power loss, one homeowner discovered that sunrise did not bring the expected help from their rooftop solar system. They later said a firmware change may be limiting how quickly some backup setups begin producing power during an outage.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the homeowner said the grid went down overnight. They said that a support representative later told them a recent update now waits for the battery to fall by about 10% before solar generation increases in off-grid mode.

According to the OP, the problem became clear by midmorning. Instead of seeing the system behave as it had during similar outages in the past, the poster reported that solar output was stuck between 0 and 0.1 kilowatts, even though they expected the panels to power the house and recharge the battery once daylight was available.

According to the homeowner, support traced that behavior to a firmware change, telling them that "there was a recent firmware update that requires the battery to drop by some percentage (she said 10%) before the panels will kick in during an off-grid outage." They said the representative described the change as a way to prolong battery life.

A software change like that affects homeowners who install solar-plus-storage specifically for backup power. During an outage, people may not just be trying to preserve convenience — they may be relying on the system to keep refrigerators running, phones charged, medical devices powered, and other essential home systems online.

Why does it matter?

Battery-backed solar is often marketed as a cleaner, quieter alternative to gas generators, with the added benefit of being a way to lower electric bills when the grid is operating normally. For many households, that can mean utility savings over time and avoided fuel costs during emergencies.

However, those benefits depend heavily on predictability. If a system starts behaving differently after a firmware update, homeowners may not fully understand how much backup power they can actually count on when severe weather knocks out service. The uncertainty grows during a lengthy outage or a cloudy stretch.

Electrification tools such as home batteries, heat pumps, and EV chargers are becoming increasingly software-driven. While that can enable smarter, more efficient energy use, it can also create confusion when settings or operating rules change without the homeowner realizing it.

What can I do?

For those who already have solar and battery backup, it's worth reviewing your system's latest settings, firmware notes, and outage behavior before the next storm arrives. Homeowners can also ask their installer or manufacturer about whether or not charging thresholds can be adjusted and what output to expect at different battery levels.

If you're considering panels, EnergySage can help you go solar by providing free tools that let you curate competitive bids from local installers. You can do this without them obtaining any of your contact information unless you choose to work with one of the installers further. Comparing options carefully can help you understand not only price, but also backup features, battery controls, and support policies.

Clean energy upgrades can save money and provide additional security, but buyers should ensure they understand exactly how their systems are designed to operate in real-world emergencies.

For the homeowner in this case, the frustration was straightforward and urgent: "They should have been pushing 3kw by that point around 10:00am." As they put it, "In a grid outage, especially let's say it's prolonged and not very sunny, we need every watt we can produce and store."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.