US firm powers up first-of-its-kind energy project that could transform industry: 'Our north star'

Sol Systems, a leader in the solar energy industry, has completed a large-scale agrivoltaic project in Saline County, Illinois.

According to Constructionreview, it's the first of its kind in the state, and the largest to date for Sol Systems. The Eldorado Solar Project has a capacity of 354 MW.

Agrovatics is blending ground-mounted solar panels with agricultural land used for crops or livestock. By using farmland to produce solar energy in addition to food and meat, farmers can conserve resources and land and bring in additional income, all while generating sustainable energy that benefits the planet.

Nextracker supplied the project with high-performance solar energy trackers that allow the panels to be adjusted in response to changes in weather so solar energy capture can be maximized.

The Eldorado Solar Project, created in partnership with nonprofits American Farmland Trust and The Land Institute, will grow Kernza, a perennial grain crop valued for its sustainability.

With a deep root system, Kernza can help reduce soil erosion and increase biodiversity by creating a ground cover for wildlife. It can help improve soil health, and it is resistant to the warming climate.

The grain is also nutritious. It is high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Its flavor is described as sweet and nutty, so it is most often used in baked goods, snacks, and beer brewing.

The project has other environmentally-friendly and community-based goals. It plans to support biodiversity in the area by establishing large habitats for pollinators, which will support crop growth. It also provides hands-on, STEM-integrated learning opportunities for local high school students and benefits to other community organizations.

"Developing energy infrastructure with impact is our north star," explained Sol Systems CEO Yuri Horwitz. "Eldorado shows what that vision looks like in practice: delivering reliable clean power, forging durable community partnerships, and now proving that agrivoltaics can move from concept to crops."

