Researchers turn to AI to revolutionize crucial farming tool: 'We're creating a low-cost solution'

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but researchers are using artificial intelligence to revamp old microscope technology to test soil health.

New research presented at the Goldschmidt 2025 geochemistry conference in Prague demonstrates how machine learning techniques could optimize traditional microscope technology for use in soil health monitoring.

This innovation could make soil testing faster, easier, and cheaper for farmers around the world, Phys.org reported. Researchers from the University of Texas at San Antonio have developed a method to examine the presence of fungal growth in soil, which can then help farmers adapt their crops for optimal growth.

Using optical microscopes, like those classic microscopes many may remember from high school biology courses, keeps the technology's cost accessible to many, as other, more modern methods can be expensive.

"We're creating a low-cost solution for soil testing that reduces the labor and expertise required, while providing a more complete picture of soil biology," said student Alec Graves, who presented the research, per Phys.org.

A complete picture is helpful for the farmers and land managers because fungal concentrations in soil can be either beneficial or harmful.

Beneficial fungi help provide plants with nutrients, improve crop yield, and can help make plants more resilient to disease. Certain farming practices, like overtilling or overfertilizing, can disrupt or kill these beneficial fungi.

Harmful fungi can devastate crops, rotting roots and reducing yields. If left unchecked, these fungal growths can be disastrous for farmers and the soil beneath their feet.

Healthy soil is so much more than dirt. It's a complex ecosystem.

The complex chemistry of soil influences the nutrients available to crops, water retention, root development, disease resistance, and climate resilience.

In fact, Climate Central noted that soil is an important player in the fight against climate change. Soil can naturally remove heat-trapping gas from the atmosphere and store it in the ground. However, keeping soil healthy is key to maximizing its carbon storage potential.

Healthy soil can also make crops more resilient to extreme weather. Strong water retention capabilities help both in situations of prolonged drought and intense rainfall.

The research team is optimistic about the commercialization of their technology.

"Our proof-of-concept can already detect fungal strands in diluted samples and estimate fungal biomass," Graves said, per Phys.org.

The next step for the researchers is to combine their microscope innovation with a mobile robot to detect fungal growth in soil, Phys.org reported. They aim to have a device ready for testing within two years.

