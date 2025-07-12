Scientists make concerning discovery after studying 800,000 samples from global cropland: 'A scientific alert'

"May far exceed what is presented by the authors."

Toxic metals now pollute up to 17% of all farmland worldwide, according to Phys.org.

What's happening?

Scientists analyzed almost 800,000 soil samples and found that between 14% and 17% of global cropland is contaminated with at least one harmful heavy metal.

The research team, led by environmental specialist Deyi Hou from China's Tsinghua University, used machine learning to identify areas where arsenic, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, nickel, or lead exceeded safe limits.

The study, published in the journal Science, excluded samples taken from known contaminated sites to ensure accurate representation. After processing the data through artificial intelligence, researchers determined that between 900 million and 1.4 billion people live in high-risk areas where soil contamination could affect their health.

"The actual extent of global soil pollution may far exceed what is presented by the authors, due to limited data availability and likely underestimation," noted Wakene Negassa, a soil chemist at the James Hutton Institute.

Why is soil contamination concerning?

When toxic metals accumulate in farmland, they move through food chains and water systems, creating widespread health risks for humans and wildlife. Plants grown in contaminated soil absorb these metals, which then enter our food supply.

Heavy metals can damage your nervous system, impair kidney function, and even cause cancer when consumed over time. Children face greater risks from these toxins because their developing bodies absorb contaminants faster than adults.

The research team identified gaps in data from certain regions, particularly Africa, which makes it more challenging to develop targeted cleanup programs where they are needed most.

What's being done about soil contamination?

Scientists designed this study as "a scientific alert for policymakers and farmers to take immediate and necessary measures," hoping to inspire action before the problem worsens.

With this first-ever global overview of heavy metal soil contamination, officials can now identify areas for intervention.

Several promising soil remediation techniques exist. Phytoremediation uses plants that extract metals from soil. Farmers in some regions have successfully implemented crop rotation strategies that reduce metal uptake in food crops.

If you grow your own food, you can test your soil for contaminants through local agricultural extension offices. Consider raised beds with clean soil if you live in an urban area that may be contaminated.

When shopping, support farmers who practice regenerative agriculture, which focuses on building healthy soil ecosystems resistant to contamination.

Contact your representatives about strengthening industrial waste regulations and supporting research into soil remediation technologies. These policies protect your food supply and the farmers who grow it.

