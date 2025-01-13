Scientists discover key material that could unlock next-gen EV batteries: 'A game changer'

It's still a great time to switch to an EV, a move that can save you up to $1,500 or more a year on gas/maintenance costs.

Experts from the University of Houston who are part of an international team of scientists have developed an impressive component that can boost sodium-ion battery performance by 15%.

The sodium superionic conductors are aptly named, as they let sodium ions move smoothly as the pack charges and discharges, according to a news release from the Houston lab.

However, the lack of a well-established supply chain for the parts to make them is among the hurdles, all according to GEP, a New Jersey supply chain/procurement company not involved with the Houston research.

"Sodium is nearly 50 times cheaper than lithium and can even be harvested from seawater, making it a much more sustainable option for large-scale energy storage," Houston Assistant Professor Pieremanuele Canepa said in the lab summary. "Sodium-ion batteries could be cheaper and easier to produce, helping reduce reliance on lithium and making battery technology more accessible worldwide."









The conductor is made from sodium vanadium phosphate. The researchers said in the report that it has greatly boosted energy density, or power storage per pound, making sodium packs competitive with lithium ones.

Lithium batteries are a common power source in electric vehicles, smartphones, and other devices. The costly components are subject to foreign supply chains, which can be problematic. Invasive, dirty mining and production processes are also needed to gather and refine the metals used to make the packs.

Still, even the dirtiest batteries are better than fossil fuels, especially when powering an EV, as explained by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. That's because far less — billions of tons — battery materials are pulled from the Earth each year than for nonrenewable resources, per Sustainability by Numbers. And the energy releases no planet-warming fumes.

In fact, each EV prevents thousands of pounds of air pollution annually when compared to a gas-burning vehicle, according to a government report. Sodium-based batteries are promising alternatives to common lithium-ion packs because they use more common, less expensive materials. They can also potentially charge faster, among other performance perks.

The reduced pollution can improve our atmosphere, as exhaust, smog, and other burnt-fuel pollution lead to increased risks for lung and heart disease, as well as cancer, according to medical experts at the World Health Organization.

Sodium-ion tech is being developed as a cleaner solution in multiple labs with great results. For example, a large storage pack in China is operational, holding enough energy to power 12,000 homes.

At Houston, the conductor has proved that it can accommodate stable charge/discharge cycling at a competitive voltage rate, an important milestone that the scientists noted.

"The continuous voltage change is a key feature," Canepa said in the summary. "It means the battery can perform more efficiently without compromising the electrode stability. That's a game changer for sodium-ion technology."

The experts added that the findings could be used to help improve other battery chemistries, as well.

"Our goal is to find clean, sustainable solutions for energy storage," Canepa said in the Houston report.

What's more, it's still a great time to switch to an EV, a move that can save you up to $1,500 or more a year on gas/maintenance costs. Tax credits and valuable incentives from certain brands, including Ford, remain available to make the rides more affordable.

