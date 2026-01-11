US company unveils new tech that could reshape automotive industry: 'Primed for disruption'

"Strategically, this is an attractive early entry market."

A San Diego battery maker has an impressive sodium-ion product designed to replace long-standing lead-acid batteries in multiple settings.

With it, UNIGRID is staking a greater claim in the replaceable battery market — valued by Fortune Business Insights at nearly $50 billion annually.

The 12-volt product, dubbed Na⁺ Fleet, is designed to better start internal combustion engines in cars, trucks, forklifts, and other technology, as well as power lights and electronics in electric vehicles.

"Strategically, this is an attractive early entry market for sodium-ion; it is a large, already-existing market using an outdated technology that is primed for disruption," UNIGRID co-founder Darren H. S. Tan said in a press release.

The downside is that it's an investment in a product that's included in pollution-chugging transportation. In addition to reducing local air quality, tailpipe exhaust can increase cancer risks, according to the American Lung Association.

However, the battery is also an advancement for sodium-ion chemistry, which is being developed by experts around the world as a cheaper, better-performing alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid versions.

UNIGRID said in a press release that its battery's lifetime is 10 times greater than lead-acid, which has been used for more than a century.

The breakthrough could replace these types of batteries, thereby reducing the amount of harmful waste generated by improperly disposed lead-acid packs. The Environmental Protection Agency detailed a number of problems they pose, such as lead exposure that can lead to brain, kidney, and hearing damage.

Na⁺ Fleet can last for 5,000 cycles in hot or cold weather, requires no maintenance, and is lighter, UNIGRID noted among a list of perks.

"Sodium-ion … beats lead-acid in almost all metrics … including total cost," Tan said in the release.

Sodium-ion packs are also being developed to power EVs, and UNIGRID's progress could be part of the path to next-generation technology for cleaner rides.

EVs prevent thousands of pounds of air pollution annually when compared to gas cars, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Interesting Engineering added that Na⁺ Fleet can be used to power EV auxiliary systems, replacing lead-acid for that work, too.

Global sales of EVs reached 18.5 million vehicles year-to-date through November, a 21% increase over 2024, according to supply chain analysts Rho Motion.

Overseas markets are stronger than the stateside one, where growth has been "subdued" due to well-documented policy changes and the end of federal EV tax credits, the report added.

But it's still a great time to make the switch, as many states offer perks for buying and charging EVs, which provide yearly gas and service savings of up to $1,500. That's thanks to no oil changes, spark plug replacements, and other common maintenance.

Adding home solar to charge the rides increases the savings. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help get you started with curated quotes, installer recommendations, and other tips.

In the meantime, UNIGRID continues to log sodium-ion innovations in a quickly advancing battery sector.

The latest one offers "a substantially longer operational lifespan," the company said.

