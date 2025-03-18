  • Tech Tech

Scientists make game-changing discovery after studying 'electronic storms' that can cause fires: 'These findings bridge a critical knowledge gap'

It could lead to safer next-gen EVs.

by Rick Kazmer
Chinese battery experts played the part of storm hunters in fascinating research that's also a bit sobering for sodium-ion power packs, according to findings published by Tech Xplore. 

It seems that sodium clusters that form in a key battery component can cause "electronic storms," ending in dreaded thermal runaway and fire. The team from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology — part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences — said the safety risk is greater than previous estimates, per the report. 

"When the battery reaches critical charge levels, sodium clusters lower the self-heating onset temperature to as low as [197.6 degrees Fahrenheit], triggering thermal runaway much earlier than in" lithium-ion batteries, co-corresponding study author and professor Cui Guanglei said, per Tech Xplore. 

Sodium is touted by many experts as an alternative to lithium because it's cheaper, easier to acquire, and can operate better in colder temperatures. But those batteries so far haven't been able to store as much power per pound as lithium ones, all per CleanTechnica. 

Though, advancements with the tech are being made. A sodium-ion battery system in China can store enough electricity to power 12,000 homes. The salty research often involves international teams that are formed to bring the pack type to market. And Tech Xplore reported that some packs can last an impressive 4,000 cycles. 

In China, the experts discovered that the salt clusters are forming in hard carbon anodes, causing the safety fear. They probed the cells with high-powered, quantum-level scans, per the story. 

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte. All those parts are being studied by experts around the world who are pursuing better, lower-cost products.

The clustered sodium was found to have significant metallicity, sans guitar shredding. The groupings serve as a catalyst that speeds up electrolyte decomposition "intensifying thermal runaway" even during "normal operation," the experts reported. 

The latest findings from Qingdao are more of a diagnosis than a therapy. But the team provided a possible solution. Using a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid one could reduce fire risks. Solid-state packs are also being studied in numerous labs, in part because of their enhanced safety. 

"These findings bridge a critical knowledge gap in understanding the connection between cell safety and sodium storage microenvironment," the team wrote about its findings. 

Better batteries are important to the continued transition to cleaner energy storage. Lithium-ion cells, for their part, are already reliable and safe power supplies. Electric vehicles with the common packs are less likely to catch fire than gas-burning vehicles, according to multiple reports

Making the switch to cleaner rides can help to prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping exhaust each year, per U.S. government data. The tailpipe gases are linked by experts to multiple health risks. 

And it remains a good time to switch, as you can save up to $1,500 annually on gas and maintenance costs in addition to up to $7,500 in tax breaks that are still available. 

