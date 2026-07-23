Terrified man wakes up to black snake in room, doctor eases fears of a possible krait bite

"I don't remember seeing it before I fell asleep, and I don't remember being bitten."

A Reddit user in Mandi, India, got a frightening surprise after waking up to find a black snake in their room — and wondering whether it may have bitten them while they slept.

After a visit to a doctor, however, the ordeal ended in relief.

What happened?

The Reddit post described an unnerving scene in Mandi: After nodding off at a table with their head down and feet still on the floor, the user woke to see a black snake in the room. They said on Reddit that they were concerned it could be a common krait, a highly venomous species found in parts of India.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Although they had no pain or symptoms, they said they noticed "a small single mark on my foot" and could not tell whether it was old or new. The original poster wrote: "I don't remember seeing it before I fell asleep, and I don't remember being bitten."

They ultimately chose to make the nearly hourlong trip to the hospital. In an update, they said a doctor examined them and "couldn't find any bite marks or signs of a snake bite anywhere." In that same update, they said the doctor told them that if the snake had bitten them, serious symptoms would likely have appeared by then.

Why does it matter?

As people build, farm, and expand into areas that overlap with wildlife habitat, unexpected encounters inside homes and around neighborhoods can become more common. A BBC Future article notes that many conflicts between humans and wild animals are shaped by human activity, including habitat disruption and closer contact.

Even if a suspected bite seems unlikely, delaying care when venom may be involved can carry serious risks. In this case, the trip to the hospital brought peace of mind.

What can I do?

If you find a snake in your room or home, the safest move is to keep your distance, avoid trying to catch or kill it, and call local wildlife rescue or animal control if that service is available. A photo taken from a safe distance can sometimes help with identification.

If there is any chance of a bite, getting medical advice quickly is the safest option, even if symptoms are not obvious at first.

People in snake-prone areas can also reduce risk by sealing gaps under doors, clearing clutter where snakes may hide, using a flashlight at night, and wearing footwear when walking indoors or outside after dark.

"That made me feel much more relieved," the original poster wrote after seeing a doctor. "Going to the hospital was definitely the right decision."

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