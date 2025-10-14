Officials roll out Smurfs-themed train with next-gen tech: 'The perfect partnership'

U.K. travelers are getting a dose of classic cartoon charm on their cross-country journey. All-electric rail operator Lumo recently teamed up with Paramount Pictures to debut a bright blue Smurfs-themed train, celebrating both the recently released animated movie and greener travel.

Unveiled at a special event at London King's Cross Station in July, the vibrant train — covered in playful Smurf artwork — is now running a regular route between Edinburgh and London King's Cross.

The partnership is a natural fit for Lumo, whose signature trains are already a bold shade of blue. But while the company's fleet may be blue, its mission is unmistakably green.

"The Smurfs are well-known for promoting sustainability, and we're proud to be green at heart as a company too," Lumo managing director Stuart Jones said in a press release. "That, coupled with their iconic blue color, made this the perfect partnership."

The European Environment Agency reported that trains are the most environmentally friendly form of motorized passenger transport in Europe. In 2018, the transportation sector accounted for 25% of Europe's planet-warming pollution, with road travel responsible for 72% and aviation for about 14%. Only 0.4% came from train travel — and that figure mostly reflects diesel-powered trains, not electric ones.

On a global scale, the International Energy Agency reported that rail travel accounts for only about 2% of transportation pollution, even though it carries around 8% of the world's passengers and 7% of freight.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Lumo's trains, for example, draw clean energy from an overhead catenary system, allowing them to run continuously without burning dirty fuels like coal or oil. By reducing reliance on polluting energy sources, electric trains help improve air quality — particularly in crowded urban areas — while helping cut traffic congestion and support more affordable, sustainable travel for all.

In fact, choosing a Lumo train over a plane on a trip from Edinburgh to King's Cross Station cuts 95% of carbon pollution, according to Lumo. That's a green promise the Smurfs can surely get behind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



