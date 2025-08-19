Chinese automaker partners with Mercedes to launch new EV model with incredible performance: 'Stunning'

Smart, a vehicle brand backed by Mercedes-Benz and Chinese EV company Geely, has launched the new Smart #5, a hybrid SUV with impressive range.

According to Interesting Engineering, the Smart #5 is a plug-in hybrid SUV that features a 1.5-liter turbo engine and a lithium iron phosphate battery from CATL. The vehicle has a 53 miles per gallon fuel efficiency, offering 161 horsepower and a 40-kilowatt-hour capacity. It can recharge in just 15 minutes.

Photo Credit: Smart

It provides about 155 miles of pure electric range and an impressive 995 miles of total range. The estimated real-world range is about 250 miles. Meanwhile, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure range is 375 miles.

For reference, the WLTP range of a Tesla Model Y is about 311 miles, per Electrifying, while Mycardirect put the real-world range between 250 and 300 miles.

The new hybrid vehicle opens motorists up to cleaner driving while still getting the power of an internal combustion engine.

Owning a full EV, though, comes with greater benefits. EV drivers can save hundreds of dollars on fuel, while less maintenance is required because EVs have fewer moving parts and don't need oil changes.

Plus, EVs don't create tailpipe pollution, which traps heat in the atmosphere and deteriorates air quality. That makes them beneficial for the planet as well as drivers.

EV owners can maximize savings by installing solar panels on their homes. With solar, charging an EV at home is even more affordable, as you don't have to rely on the grid or pay at charging stations.

Vehicles like the Smart #5 are making cleaner vehicles more enticing, whether you want a sedan or an SUV.

In the comments section of Inside China Auto's article covering the release, one person described it as, "Stunning." Citing the vehicle's design, they added, "China is 50 years ahead."

One commenter on Paultan's article about the Smart #5 wrote, "Looks like the future petrol car will only pump once a month."

One pump a month is progress, but with fully electric vehicles, people can get around with zero pumps a month, saving money and helping the Earth.

