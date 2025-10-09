Automaker unveils new EV model with game-changing features: 'We believe it will be a really important car'

Skoda is set to release a vehicle with seating for seven passengers in 2026, making it the Czech company's most luxurious electric model to date, reported Autocar.

The automaker shared plans for this battery-powered vehicle, based on a design study unveiled three years ago. This model will become Skoda's top electric offering, according to sales leader Martin Jahn, who described it as the company's "new highlight."

"There are not too many seven-seaters in the BEV arena, so we believe it will be a really important car: beautiful from the outside, very practical from the inside," Jahn told Autocar.

Pricing will exceed the Enyaq's £39,010 ($52,268) starting cost, moving Skoda into unfamiliar territory. Company representatives said the vehicle is still a stronger deal than similarly priced competitors.

If you've been putting off purchasing an electric vehicle or you're on the fence about making the switch, this type of larger vehicle with extra seating is a new option to consider. Switching to an EV reduces your spending on regular maintenance, as oil changes and fluid replacements become unnecessary. You'll pay less for fuel, experience quieter operation, and produce no tailpipe pollution.

Some people criticize electric vehicles because of pollution from battery production and the unethical extraction of battery materials. The clean energy transition only needs about 30 million tons of minerals per year, and we currently extract roughly 16.5 billion tons of dirty materials from the Earth every year. Those fuels burn once and are depleted, while battery materials are reused.

