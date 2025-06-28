Startup conducts groundbreaking test of futuristic jet engine: 'This is the future of aviation'

"Sustainability and flexibility are built into our architecture."

Startup SiriNor just completed ground testing of its revolutionary emission-free electric jet engine, which could change the entire air travel industry.

The company, based in India and Norway, conducted the groundbreaking test in Pune, India, ET Travel World reported in April. The engine achieved Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL6) based on NASA's framework.

When it clocked over 40,000 RPM and generated 10 kilogram-force thrust, it exceeded its design specifications. This validates its performance under controlled lab conditions, and its scalable architecture makes it versatile.

The engine eliminates combustion, reducing manufacturing costs by 30% and requiring up to 40% less maintenance. These savings can be passed on to consumers, whether it's in the form of more affordable travel or cheaper goods because of lower shipping transportation costs.

Electric jet engines will also substantially reduce harmful pollution. According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, aviation was responsible for 2.4% of all carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. The number sounds small, but it accelerates climate change.

Reducing the pollution caused by aircraft will create a cleaner, cooler environment for everyone. This means healthier air to breathe and a healthier planet.

This kind of technology doesn't just help people and the planet when used in planes. Electric cars and other vehicles, like delivery trucks, help cut down on planet-warming gases, too.

Switching to an EV helps you save money and time on maintenance while making every drive kinder to the planet. Hopefully, SiriNor's electric jet engine will have the same impact on the aviation industry.

The plan is to accomplish unmanned aerial vehicle engine commercialization by mid-2026, seaplane certification by 2027, and regional aircraft by 2030. Maybe one day, these can even be implemented in commercial airplanes.

"Sustainability and flexibility are built into our architecture," said Abhijeet Inamdar, co-founder and CEO of SiriNor India, per ET Travel World. "This is about shaping the next era of aviation — and we're proud to be building it from India."

Alok B Shriram, senior managing director and CEO of DCM Shriram Industries, and an early investor, said, "This represents serious, homegrown technology built in India. I truly believe this is the future of aviation."

