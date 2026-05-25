Car falls into 10-foot sinkhole, shutting down part of the Long Island Expressway

New York State Department of Transportation officials said a contractor doing sewage project work in the area caused the collapse.

A 10-foot sinkhole on Suffolk County's Long Island Expressway in New York partially engulfed a car during Thursday rush hour. It shut down part of one of the region's busiest roadways and renewed concerns about road safety and aging underground infrastructure.

What happened?

According to AccuWeather, Suffolk County police said a "large sinkhole" led to the closure of two westbound Long Island Expressway lanes near Exit 49N.

A video posted by lb7jimmy (@LB7Jimmy) from the scene showed a silver sedan with both front wheels trapped in the hole. The sinkhole was about 10 feet across, according to reports, and the incident backed up traffic during the commute.

New York State Department of Transportation officials said a contractor doing sewage project work in the area caused the collapse. Police said no one was injured.

Why is the Long Island sinkhole concerning?

Even when no one gets hurt, a road collapse like this means the surrounding area needs serious updating. Sinkholes can open without much notice, putting drivers at immediate risk, damaging vehicles, and causing traffic backups that ripple out beyond the original incident.

Weakened soil, water leaks, and aging infrastructure can all contribute to these failures. In some places, deforestation is also increasing the risk of erosion and ground instability, adding more strain to systems that are already under pressure.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This can cause commuters to face longer travel times and more dangerous driving conditions. Unless state and local governments take action, they may face costly emergency repairs and worsening public safety.

What are people doing to prevent sinkholes?

State transportation crews began repairing the damaged section of the expressway, and officials said the road should reopen once the work is complete. Investigations into collapses like this can also help agencies determine whether contractors followed proper procedures and whether nearby infrastructure needs additional inspection.

If you're driving somewhere, watch for road closure alerts, slow down in active construction zones, and report road damage to local transportation agencies.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.