Florida neighborhood on edge after sinkhole near Orlando doubles in size within hours

"It's very close to my home."

A fast-growing sinkhole in Maitland, just outside Orlando, caused concern after officials said the hole doubled in size within a matter of hours.

For people watching from a distance, the footage is startling. For residents nearby, the threat feels much closer to home.

The sinkhole opened earlier this month near neighborhoods in Maitland.

According to WSVN, officials said the hole started at about 20 feet across and then grew to around twice that size within hours. The road where it opened has been shut to traffic, and repairs cannot begin until officials determine whether the hole has stopped expanding.

Residents said the pace of the growth is what makes the situation especially unsettling.

One nearby resident, Susan Jaffee, a Maitland Club resident, told reporters, "It's very close to my home," and said her biggest concern is knowing "that it has stopped growing."

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It captures a fear many Floridians know well: a sudden collapse in the ground that can threaten roads, infrastructure, and homes with little warning.

This is not the first sinkhole incident in the area, which has many residents worried.

Even when a sinkhole does not directly damage a home, it can disrupt travel, shake confidence in nearby properties, complicate insurance questions, and lead to lengthy repair timelines. Alongside the financial strain comes the emotional toll of stress and uncertainty for families living nearby and waiting for answers.

There can be less visible health burdens, too. When neighborhoods are dealing with road work, dust, repairs, or simply more time spent indoors, everyday household exposures can start to add up.

Gas appliances can worsen indoor air pollution, and many conventional cleaning products contain chemicals linked to respiratory irritation and other long-term health concerns.

Those cumulative exposures can translate into more doctor visits, higher medical costs, and a lower quality of life over time.

For people looking for practical ways to reduce risk without changing everything at once, small steps such as improving ventilation when safe, choosing gentler cleaning products, and exploring electric home upgrades can help.

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