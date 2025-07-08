Cutting-edge energy technology captures attention of Meta, Microsoft and Google: 'Strategic interest'

A new kind of cutting-edge clean energy system is gaining serious interest from some of the world's biggest tech companies.

Closed-loop geothermal technology, which provides steady, low-polluting electricity by harnessing heat from deep underground, is emerging as a powerful solution for powering data centers. Companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Google are already investing in this innovation as they look for more reliable and sustainable energy sources, as noted by Energy News.

Unlike traditional geothermal energy, which depends on naturally porous underground reservoirs, closed-loop systems circulate heat-exchanging fluids through sealed pipes installed in deep wells. This allows them to operate in a wider range of locations, often by repurposing retired oil and gas wells.

Advanced designs like these can significantly boost output, nearly doubling the energy generated per well compared to older geothermal methods, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

This new approach to geothermal aligns with shifting patterns in global energy demand. As digital infrastructure expands and companies seek more localized, zero-pollution electricity, geothermal offers a rare combination: baseload reliability, minimal pollution, and low land use. The Wood Mackenzie report noted this trend as a structural shift toward sustainable energy that can operate 24/7.

The societal benefits extend well beyond the tech sector. Closed-loop geothermal systems help reduce dependence on dirty fuels and produce very little pollution, offering environmental benefits over conventional energy sources. These systems also have the ability to produce round-the-clock electricity, which could help stabilize power grids.

While drilling costs remain high, future innovations may improve affordability for cities, businesses, and utilities. Additionally, several pilot projects are testing the potential to extract lithium from geothermal fluids, adding economic value by supporting battery supply chains.

Challenges remain, particularly around high drilling costs. Capital expenditures may need to fall by up to 60% for geothermal to compete with nuclear energy at scale. However, with over $2 billion in global funding allocated to geothermal initiatives in 2024 and new supportive policies emerging in countries like Germany, momentum is building.

With continued innovation and strategic investment, closed-loop geothermal systems have the potential to become a more prominent part of the clean energy mix, offering dependable, low-polluting power that supports long-term climate goals.

"While strategic interest in geothermal is real, progress could be slowed by a lower prioritization of low-carbon investments," stated the Wood Mackenzie report.

