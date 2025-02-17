This high-speed flying taxi could be the solution to frustrating traffic — and it's coming sooner than you think

Sarla Aviation, an aerospace startup based in Bengaluru, India, has just unveiled its prototype of an electric flying taxi that could revolutionize urban transport.

With speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour), Shunya promises to be the ultimate solution to frustrating traffic congestion. Flying above ground-level chaos could dramatically reduce commute times, bypassing road traffic altogether and offering a faster, more efficient way to get around crowded cities.

Designed for short trips of 20-30 kilometers (12-19 miles), the flying taxi would allow passengers to reach their destinations faster while cutting down on pollution from traditional vehicles. With vertical take-off and landing capabilities, Shunya can avoid the traffic gridlocks that plague major cities. This breakthrough is a direct response to the growing need for smarter urban transport solutions.

Founded in October 2023, Sarla Aviation is already making impressive strides in the aerospace field. They've secured $10 million in Series A funding, led by Accel, and received support from angel investors like Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, according to Machine Maker. This funding is being used to accelerate the development of Shunya and to establish a dedicated research and development center to advance the technology.

What makes Shunya truly remarkable is not just its speed but its potential to improve the environment and daily life in cities. As an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, Shunya offers the highest passenger capacity in its class, accommodating up to six people with a maximum payload of 680 kg (1,499 pounds).

The switch from dirty energy-fueled taxis to electric-powered air taxis could significantly reduce carbon pollution, making cities cleaner and greener. Plus, Shunya plans to extend its impact with a free air ambulance service, which could be crucial in saving lives by providing faster medical transport.

With its ability to bypass congested roads, cut down on travel time, and reduce pollution, Shunya could play a key role in making urban transport smarter and more sustainable. Sarla Aviation's plans to launch the service in Bengaluru first, with plans to expand to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, means that the flying taxi could soon become a familiar part of urban life.

If all goes to plan, Shunya could be up and running by 2028, marking a major milestone in the future of transportation.

