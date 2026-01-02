Amateur chefs share honest induction tech reviews after cautious shopper considers upgrading: 'I'm on the fence about converting'

A Redditor took to the platform for help deciding whether to upgrade their stovetop beyond the electric coils they had.

Posting in the r/inductioncooking subreddit, the user explained their thought process.

"I've always been a gas cooking fan but I recently moved into a new house with electric and I love the easy cleanup," they wrote. "I hate the slow heat-up times and inconsistent cooking. I'm on the fence about converting to gas or going induction. Most of my pans are tri ply stainless or cast iron. I also have gas heat already. Makes it seem like upfront costs may be minimized by that. Unsure on cooking experience. Please advise!"

Induction stoves are a fantastic option for everyone, combining the best of both electric and gas stoves. They combine the fast, consistent heat of gas cooking with the environmentally friendly efficiency of electricity. They're safer, cleaner, and healthier than either option, using less electricity than coils while also not relying on polluting natural gas and methane, which can leak and cause respiratory issues in the home.

They're more affordable than you might think; you can get single-burner stovetops for as low as $50, and federal rebates can save you up to $840 on your new stove.

Commenters on Reddit were quick to extol the virtues of induction stoves.

"I've been a fan of induction just technologically for years, but I finally used one myself last year and on my god it's a game-changer," one noted. "I was boiling pasta while somebody was working on hard boiled eggs, they pulled out this little 120v cook top, and I got a pot of water to a rolling boil, and the pasta done with only a 120v plug faster than they got their water boiling on the 'boil' burner on their gas stove. I've started being 'uncareful' of my electric top because the day it breaks I'm going induction."

"I used gas my whole life, but just converted to induction after my kitchen remodel," another added. "Cleanup is so easy and there are so many more features with this than what I had with my old gas oven. I've had zero regrets."

"I would 100% switch to induction!" a third wrote. "So many benefits, very few negatives."

