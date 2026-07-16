450,000-gallon sewage spill in Florida fouls yard, sends waste toward Caloosahatchee River

"You have to worry about your health, and that's a hazard for what I smell."

A massive sewage spill near a Florida treatment plant turned one woman's backyard into a warning sign for a much bigger infrastructure problem. Nearly 450,000 gallons of untreated wastewater escaped near LaBelle, threatening residents and sending pollution toward the Caloosahatchee River.

What happened?

The first sign for Bessie Gregory, a LaBelle resident who lives less than a mile from the LaBelle Water Treatment Plant, was a foul odor coming from the creek behind her home, WINK News reported.

However, this wasn't just an unpleasant smell — it became a much larger concern when Gregory discovered the source was a major sewage leak. WINK News said a four-inch break on a water main at the plant led to the release, sending untreated sewage into a ditch connected to the Caloosahatchee River.

Gregory said the sewage reached her yard.

"It was an awful smell that I was getting," Gregory said.

The size of the spill placed it beyond a routine leak and initiated a large cleanup response. Florida requires sewage spills over 1,000 gallons to be reported to the state's environmental agency, according to WINK News, and this one was hundreds of times above that threshold. Gregory's report also prompted city crews to respond.

WINK News reported that state records showed crews used vacuum and pump trucks during cleanup and were still sampling water upstream and downstream.

Gregory said nothing like this had happened before. She told WINK News that while she sometimes noticed odors from a nearby lift station, nothing compared with this spill.

Why does it matter?

Untreated sewage can contain bacteria, viruses, and nutrients that can harm both people and ecosystems.

For households, that can mean more than a bad smell — it raises concerns about contaminated soil, unsafe water, and whether it is healthy to spend time outside.

"You have to worry about your health, and that's a hazard for what I smell," Gregory told WINK News.

According to WINK News, experts said the spill may contribute to algal blooms, which can damage waterways by depleting oxygen, stressing wildlife, and making them less safe and less enjoyable.

Such instances raise broader questions about how regulators maintain wastewater systems and prevent failures before they happen. Similar events have occurred, such as a wastewater pipeline break in Texas that released over 100,000 gallons of sewage, causing officials to warn well owners to boil or avoid using their water.

What's being done?

The city said repairs were finished and the wastewater system was operating properly again, according to WINK News.

Officials were testing water near the site to see whether contamination had spread through the connected drainage system.

Gregory told WINK News that once crews arrived, the cleanup happened quickly.

Spills such as this one highlight the need for routine maintenance and investment in water infrastructure.

Broken mains, leaking systems, and overflows can place the heaviest burden on nearby residents, especially when waste reaches yards, creeks, and rivers.

"We could smell it while we were sitting in the yard and come up in the house," Gregory said. "Of course, I'm concerned by hazardous [waste]."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.