Texas well owners told to boil water after Arlington wastewater line spills 100,000 gallons

People who come into contact with possibly contaminated material should bathe promptly.

A break in a wastewater pipeline in north Arlington, Texas, led to a release of more than 100,000 gallons of household wastewater.

People who rely on private wells were advised not to assume their water is safe until it has been tested, The Dallas Express reported.

What happened?

The rupture occurred on a 30-inch pressurized force main that carries sewage through the regional collection system, with the Trinity River Authority saying the overflow was discovered July 4 near the 6300 block of Mirabella Boulevard at about 2 p.m.

The spill was reportedly large enough to cross a key Texas reporting threshold. Under state rules, a municipal wastewater spill of more than 100,000 gallons must be reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and followed by notices to local residents and public officials.

According to the TRA Central Regional Wastewater System, the discharge was sufficiently diluted that it was not expected to threaten either municipal drinking water or aquatic life in the area. Officials also said customer wastewater service would continue without interruption.

TRA's advisory covers anyone using a private groundwater well within half a mile of the break. Those households were instructed to use distilled water or water boiled for at least one minute for drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing their teeth.

Why does it matter?

Private wells operate differently from city water systems. Municipal water supplies are routinely treated and monitored, while private well owners are often responsible for testing and maintaining their own water.

Domestic wastewater can contain bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants, leaving residents with private wells exposed to potential illnesses.

What's being done?

Ending the precautionary measures depends on professional testing and disinfection for private wells in the affected area, TRA said, per The Dallas Express. For households on a public municipal water supply, officials said residents can check with their local provider to confirm whether their water remains safe.

The agency also warned the public to avoid waste material, soil, and standing water near the affected stretch of Mirabella Boulevard. People who come into contact with possibly contaminated material should bathe promptly and wash their clothing thoroughly.

The authority said it will submit a final estimated discharge volume to state officials once calculations are complete.

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