Research reveals concerning risk factor for severe strokes: 'This study is particularly important now'

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has noted Earth's temperature has risen by 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850, with the rate of warming three times as fast per decade since 1982.

In the U.S., over 111 million people were at risk and under a warning of extreme heat in August 2023, with more than 57 million people under an excessive heat warning in just the South and Southwest. Now, a study has shown that exposure to excessive heat could put people at higher risk of severe strokes.

What's happening?

A study from Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute (HPI), summarized by Medical Xpress, found a correlation between living in an area with higher vulnerability to environmental heat and worse stroke severity.

The researchers looked at all stroke admissions to Northwell Health in New York and assigned these patients a Heat Vulnerability Index (HVI), a measure of heat-related mortality risk based on neighborhood.

Per the release, the level of stroke severity is shown through numerous measures, including consciousness, vision, speech, motor impairments, and facial paralysis.

Researchers found that patients living in a high-HVI neighborhood were 40% more likely to have a severe stroke.

Why is this study important?

In a study published in the Nature Communications journal, shared by Science News, researchers estimate that by 2050, nearly 246 million adults aged 69 and older will be at risk of high temperatures above 37.5° Celsius (about 100° Fahrenheit). By 2100, between 50% and 75% of the entire population could be at risk of life-threatening conditions due to heat humidity, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

"This study is particularly important now, when policy makers in the U.S. are working to address climate change amidst a demographic shift, with an increasing proportion of our population at older ages and thus already at higher risk for stroke," said Elizabeth Rula, PhD, Executive Director of the Neiman HPI.

The study also accounts for social demographics in communities to provide better data on those affected by high heat risk and stroke risk.

"A strength of the HVI is that it considers both environmental and social determinants, providing a more holistic view of heat-related disparities to inform policy making efforts to reduce stroke disparities," said Jason Wang, Ph.D., lead author of the study and professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, environment-related heat issues fall disproportionately on poor and underserved communities, where the communities are under-resourced and least prepared to deal with the impacts of heat.

"Our study indicates the value of HVI as a novel modifiable stroke risk factor that can aid population health initiatives to improve environmental and social determinants of stroke disparities," senior author and professor at Hofstra/Northwell, Pina C. Sanelli, MD, MPH, said.

What's being done about high-heat and severe stroke risk?

Because heat waves are getting hotter and lasting longer, the importance of stroke care is vital. Advancements in stroke care include new drugs to treat blood clots and blood coagulants to prevent strokes.

"Access to advanced imaging and treatment strategies is critical for improving stroke outcomes, as this group's prior research has shown," said Elizabeth Rula. "The HVI can help direct efforts to improve access to these life-saving procedures in vulnerable areas."

In terms of high heat, governments and companies are finding efficient ways to cool cities and lessen the risk of heat-related strokes and other illnesses.

For example, France is taking steps to install more solar shades, which provide affordable energy through solar panels and cool temperatures below. Meanwhile, in a small community in Michigan, a community solar project provides solar energy for its residents, helping them save money and keep temperatures from increasing as a result of energy-related pollution.

