Imagine charging your fitness tracker just by wearing it. Thanks to a surprising new invention from scientists in South Korea, that futuristic idea could soon be your everyday reality.

Researchers at the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology have created a sponge-like material that captures body heat and turns it into usable power, as detailed in their study.

Even better, this flexible foam can be wrapped around just about anything, from curved surfaces to wearable tech, opening the door for self-powered devices.

The team made this happen by blending ultralight carbon nanotubes with a thermoelectric material known as BiSbTe or BST.

That combo might sound high-tech, but the result is refreshingly down-to-earth: a soft, strong, and super-flexible foam that generates electricity when warmed. It's not just smart — it's speedy. Traditional materials for this kind of tech often take days to prepare, but this foam is formed in just four hours.

In tests, researchers wrapped it around a curved glass tube and applied a mild temperature difference, just 22 degrees. The sponge produced enough energy to run a small sensor without any wires or batteries, and it held up through 10,000 bends.

"This study represents a significant step forward in developing flexible, self-powered devices," the researchers told Tech Xplore.

This means fewer batteries to buy and toss, less e-waste cluttering up landfills, and more convenient, low-maintenance tech for all of us. This foam could help cities and companies run smarter. Imagine powering sensors that track pollution or manage traffic, all without plugging into the grid.

That could lead to better air quality, fewer breakdowns, and big savings on energy and upkeep. By using ambient heat instead of electricity from polluting sources like gas or coal, this innovation also supports the shift toward cleaner, healthier communities.

This breakthrough joins a wave of clever clean tech aiming to make life easier, cheaper, and greener.

Companies like SunPower and Longi are pushing solar panel design forward with thinner, more versatile options.

Researchers are also working on thermoelectric generators that generate energy from waste heat and rechargeable batteries that reduce waste and make electric vehicles more practical.

The best way for consumers to take advantage of clean energy innovations is to install solar panels, which can bring the cost of home energy down to at or near $0.

EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

The research team hopes this sponge-like material could hit the market by 2030, and when it does, keeping your gear charged might be as effortless as putting it on in the morning.

