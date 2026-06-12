Atlanta police cruiser with blaring sirens gets stuck behind Waymo that will not pull over

Bystanders can be seen watching, filming, and trying to work out what the car is doing.

A late-night Instagram video from Atlanta has gone viral and is again stirring concerns about robotaxis on public streets after a Waymo appeared not to get out of the way of a police cruiser using flashing lights and sirens.

What happened?

The attention has centered on footage posted to Instagram that shows an Atlanta police patrol car trapped behind a stopped Waymo.

The clip, which has been liked more than 15,000 times, shows the cruiser pulling up behind the autonomous taxi and then waiting as it stays in place. Because parked cars fill the left side of the street, the clearest path appears to be for the Waymo to move over to the right.

For a moment, it seems like that may be what the vehicle plans to do: its right blinker comes on, and it inches ahead. But it never actually pulls over or turns, leaving the patrol car blocked behind it.

Even after repeated honking, the robotaxi does not clear the way. Bystanders can be seen watching, filming, and trying to work out what the car is doing.

Why does it matter?

Emergency vehicles rely on others on the road to clear a path immediately, and even brief delays can carry serious consequences when police, firefighters, or ambulances are responding to urgent calls.

The episode adds to concerns that autonomous vehicles are being rolled out on public roads even though a basic task — properly yielding to first responders — still does not seem to be reliably handled.

A human driver who failed to yield in the same situation would likely face consequences. When the vehicle is a robotaxi, it is much less obvious where accountability falls.

The video also arrived not long after Waymo temporarily halted operations in Atlanta because of flash flooding. In one case, an unoccupied vehicle was stranded in floodwaters; in another, a journalist was reportedly left stuck when a Waymo would not keep going on a flooded road.

Those incidents add to questions about whether the technology can safely navigate unpredictable conditions on public roads.

While there are still important kinks to work out with Waymos, it's undeniable that they have the potential to be a much safer option than human drivers, especially compared to impaired or distracted drivers.

What are people saying?

Reaction in the Instagram comments was largely negative. One user wrote, "Those cars are complete menace to Society."

Another commenter raised the worst-case scenario, asking, "Now what happens when one of those things stop in front of an active ambulance transporting a dying patient to the hospital and they don't make it?"

Some commenters said robotaxis are already worsening traffic in Atlanta and that they would prefer to see them taken off the roads altogether.

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