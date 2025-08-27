Scientists develop unbelievable glass that cleans itself with electric bursts — here's how it could be put to use

The straightforward design means the innovation could enter markets sooner than most lab discoveries.

A Zhejiang University-based research team has created glass that clears away dust through electric bursts, reported Interesting Engineering.

These bursts eliminate 98% of surface particles, with no water or chemical use required. The technology places see-through electrodes inside the glass that produce alternating electric currents. Dust grains leap away from panels in moments.

Solar installations currently forfeit billions in power generation from particle buildup. Desert facilities face harsh conditions, necessitating regular washing that consumes vast amounts of water in areas where water is scarce. Hand-cleaning also threatens panel integrity and demands expensive labor.

The research group found that when hit with electric currents, dust grains spring away. The glass remains below 1 millimeter in thickness but maintains complete clarity. Optimal light passes to photovoltaic cells.

The system also forms an unseen barrier. Electric currents push away approaching particles before they settle, which lowers fresh dust buildup by 90%. This defense functions through sandstorms and windy periods that typically cover panels with dirt.

The development is happening while solar adoption accelerates in the United States. While more property owners and companies choose solar arrays for energy savings and independence, upkeep is an unexpected cost. Dirty panels generate less power, lengthening return periods and shrinking environmental gains.

Production uses typical industrial techniques and readily available components. First, technicians inscribe electrodes on glass surfaces. Then, they add a protective layer that enables the surfaces to be manufactured on a large scale without expensive equipment or methods.

For home solar users, automatically cleaning panels would eliminate the need for risky roof access for upkeep while boosting power output throughout the year. Large solar operations could preserve water supplies and slash operating costs.

