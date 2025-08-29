Startup builds revolutionary ship that can pull incredible double duty — here are the details

Innovations such as these lay a solid foundation for the future.

One company is turning a dirty job into a clean win for everyone. TechCrunch shared the news that Seabound is retrofitting a ship to turn it into a double-duty vessel — cleaning the air while hauling cement across the sea.

Seabound is a London-based startup. It has fitted a system that captures pollution straight onto the exhaust of the UBC Cork, a carrier that transports cement, Cyprus Shipping News reported.

The system traps harmful carbon pollution and turns it into limestone, a key ingredient in cement. When the UBC Cork docks in Norway, it will unload the limestone at the cement plant of Heidelberg Materials, where the substrate will be used to produce more cement.

This advancement could sharply cut air pollution. Both the shipping and manufacturing and construction industries contribute heavily to the global carbon footprint. In 2021, these sectors accounted for more than seven billion tons of heat-trapping pollution, according to Our World in Data.

While there are ongoing projects to electrify ships, the process is tough and expensive to implement at scale. On the other hand, Seabound's technology is a practical and scalable solution.

Instead of overhauling engines or waiting for more affordable systems that can power electric transport ships, Seabound's system can be bolted right onto existing ships. It's similar to strapping a high-efficiency filter to a diesel engine — easy to install, big impact.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Seabound isn't alone in transforming the shipping and construction industries. Aerleum is also experimenting with a direct air capture technology that can convert carbon dioxide into fuel for cargo ships.

In France, Vela has developed a 100% wind-powered trimaran cargo ship that speeds up voyages across the sea.

On the construction side, Nanogence is using "nanolevel" crystals to strengthen concrete and reduce the pollution associated with traditional cement production — an energy-intensive process that requires baking limestone at extremely high temperatures.

Meanwhile, MCi Carbon is working on a process to convert harmful gases into stable carbonates that can be used as building materials.

Innovations such as these lay solid foundations for a cleaner future. They help close the loop by turning pollution into energy sources and useful materials.

Small changes by individuals, including supporting brands that prioritize reducing waste and choosing plastic-free alternatives, can also help create a greener and cooler future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.