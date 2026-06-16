Ancient rocks in different parts of world reveal how rising mountains helped animals build shells

Because this fingerprint turned up in both Siberia and South China, the team interprets it as evidence of a worldwide shift rather than a change confined to one region.

A clue preserved in ancient rocks suggests that mountains rising from the ocean floor may have helped create the conditions that allowed Earth's earliest shell-making animals to emerge.

One possible mechanism is intense erosion: Newly exposed rock may have broken down so fast that rivers delivered chemistry-altering material to the sea before complex animals became common, according to Earth.com.

Rock layers studied in Siberia and South China contain the same chemical fingerprint, which the team says reflects a planet-wide episode of strong continental weathering more than 550 million years ago.

What happened?

The study focuses on a long-standing geologic mystery known as the Shuram Excursion, a dramatic carbon-isotope shift preserved in marine rocks worldwide during the Ediacaran Period. It occurred shortly before clearly recognizable animals became common in marine environments.

To investigate, geochemist Dr. Tian Gan of George Mason University and colleagues analyzed lithium isotopes locked inside ancient rocks. Lithium ratios can show how intensely rocks were breaking down on land. In the samples, the isotopic signature was far lighter than what scientists see in modern seawater and instead more closely resembled continental rock.

According to the researchers, rock on land was being altered so rapidly that the lighter form of lithium was not being locked up in soils and clays. Much of that dissolved load instead seems to have been carried by rivers out to sea. Because this fingerprint turned up in both Siberia and South China, the team interprets it as evidence of a worldwide shift rather than a change confined to one region.

Why does it matter?

That interpretation, if it holds up, would mean erosion from growing mountain ranges altered seawater in multiple ways that may have made it more hospitable to animal life.

One effect of such rapid weathering would have been to send nutrient-rich runoff into the ocean, potentially feeding surges of microscopic organisms that were low in the early marine food chain, according to Earth.com.

The runoff may have brought in oxidants that increased oxygen in the water. Meanwhile, weathering on land would have supplied the oceans with more of the ingredients needed to form limestone. With enough of those compounds dissolved in seawater, the environment may have become more favorable for animals that could produce shells and skeletons.

The findings connect changes on land to shifts in climate and ocean life. They also give scientists another way to study how large environmental changes can reshape marine ecosystems over time.

What are people saying?

In the team's view, unusually rapid erosion of mountain belts may lie behind one of the largest chemical upheavals recorded in ancient oceans. The proposed link between this weathering pulse and the rise of shells and skeletons remains an interpretation, not a settled fact.

Other studies have pointed in a similar direction, including research linking intense Ediacaran weathering to oxygen increases and sulfur evidence suggesting short-lived oxidation bursts in shallow seas.

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