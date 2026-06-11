Study reveals the brain signal that tells animals to ditch a failed strategy and try something new

The team also found that the old behavior may not disappear entirely.

A new neuroscience study is gaining attention for isolating a brain signal that appears to help animals break from a failed response and shift strategies when the rules abruptly change.

Its relevance may extend beyond animal experiments, especially for disorders associated with rigid behavior and entrenched habits.

What happened?

ScienceDaily reported that at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, scientists trained mice in a virtual maze to follow the route that led to a reward. After the rewarded path was changed, the team monitored how the animals adjusted.

With two-photon microscopy, the researchers detected an increase in the neurotransmitter acetylcholine when an expected reward did not arrive. Those unrewarded trials were also followed by "lose-shift" behavior, with mice abandoning the previously successful path and testing another option.

"Neurally, we saw a significant increase in acetylcholine release in certain areas of the brain. And behaviorally, we saw more mice displaying what's known as 'lose-shift' behavior, changing their choices in the maze after non-reward," first author Gideon Sarpong said, per ScienceDaily.

When the team limited the mice's ability to produce acetylcholine, their willingness to switch strategies fell markedly, supporting the idea that this neurotransmitter helps the brain disengage from habits that no longer work.

Why does it matter?

At the core of the work is a basic question of brain function: how an action that once paid off gets flagged as no longer worth repeating. That capacity for adjustment affects ordinary choices and shapes responses to setbacks, surprises, and stressful changes.

The results may inform research on disorders that make changing course unusually hard, according to ScienceDaily. They could deepen scientists' understanding of addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Parkinson's disease, in which persistent habits and disturbed signaling can become major problems.

This is still early-stage mouse research, not a new treatment. But it gives scientists a clearer view of how the brain updates behavior after failure, an important step toward designing better therapies. It also suggests that treatments affecting acetylcholine may be acting within a broader brain network involved in learning and behavioral flexibility.

What are people saying?

"The brain mechanisms behind changing behaviors have remained elusive, because adapting to a given scenario is very neurologically complex. It requires interconnected activity across multiple areas of the brain," co-author Jeffery Wickens said, per ScienceDaily.

The team also found that the old behavior may not disappear entirely.

"This indicates that the mice may not necessarily forget the previous pathway to reward but retain this information in case the situation changes again," Sarpong said.

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