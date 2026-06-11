Critically endangered scalloped hammerhead sharks just won full protection across their entire migratory range

"There's work to be done, but this is a big win for the planet."

Critically endangered scalloped hammerhead sharks have received stronger international protections under the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals.

What happened?

Wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory (@BertieGregory) shared a Reel on Instagram highlighting the milestone, explaining how the new protections could help safeguard the species as it travels across international waters.

According to Gregory, Ecuador put the case for scalloped hammerhead sharks up at the 2026 convention. The successful vote will add international protections for the unique-looking shark species.

"The fishing industry must now stop exploiting this critically endangered species," Gregory added.

The video stated that these sharks migrate across vast areas of the ocean, crossing international borders, increasing the risks they face.

Gregory explained that, although the world may feel divided now, moves like this show international collaboration can protect vital and endangered species across the globe.

"There's work to be done, but this is a big win for the planet," he added.

Why does scalloped hammerhead shark protection matter?

Sharks help keep marine ecosystems in balance. Their recovery can improve ocean health along with coastal communities, food systems, and livelihoods connected to tourism and fishing.

Migratory animals are especially hard to protect. A shark can move through multiple jurisdictions on a single journey. Conservation efforts can break down if even one stretch of ocean remains lacks clear protections for the species.

A protection ruling that applies across the species' range could help close some of those gaps.

The video also makes clear that this is a first step rather than the finish line. Protections on paper will matter only if governments actually enforce them strongly enough to reduce exploitation and give populations a real chance to recover.

What are people saying?

The comment section was mainly celebratory.

"That's amazing news," one user wrote.

"This is awesome," another said.

"I have dived with these amazing creatures in Galapagos. Congratulations to Ecuador on getting this through," a third commenter said.

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