Rare mutation creates scaleless snakes, sparking ethics concerns

A Reddit post showing live snakes born completely without scales is creeping out and fascinating thousands of viewers online, while also reopening a serious debate over how far breeders should go in pursuit of unusual-looking pets.

What's happening?

The images were shared to Reddit's r/Damnthatsinteresting under the title "This Rare Mutation Creates Scaleless Snakes," where they quickly drew about 7,500 upvotes and more than 200 comments.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the gallery, the snakes appear glossy and almost leather-like, without the textured scale pattern most people associate with reptiles. The images feature mostly corn snakes and ball pythons. Their usual pigmentation still shows through, creating a striking effect. They look like ordinary snakes, but with a surface that seems airbrushed or digitally altered.

Knowledgeable posters in the community said the condition stems from a recessive genetic mutation. While scaleless snakes can occur in the wild, several users noted that it is extremely uncommon because the trait tends to make survival more difficult.

In captivity, however, the mutation has been intentionally bred and sold as part of the exotic "morph" market, where unusual colors, patterns, and body traits can command attention and money.

"I bet people are artificially selecting for it so they can have 'cool' rare snakes despite how bad it may be for the animal to have this condition," a poster correctly presumed.

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Why does it matter?

Scales do much more than shape a snake's appearance. They help protect the body from scrapes, support movement across rough surfaces, and reduce moisture loss.

Without them, scaleless snakes may be more vulnerable to dehydration, skin injuries, and difficulty navigating their environment.

Designer breeding has become a major part of the pet trade. As more people seek out rare and eye-catching animals, critics say there is a risk of rewarding traits that may be harmful, uncomfortable, or difficult for the animal to live with.

What are people saying?

The conversation centered on whether "unique" always means healthy.

Some users were captivated, while others said the photos made them uneasy once they learned the animals' lack of scales could create health problems.

"They're cool looking but unfortunately the result of unethical breeding," a highly-upvoted user wrote. "They require a much higher level of care than regular ones and often have short lifespans."

Another was clearly disturbed because scales serve an important function.

"Poor babies," a commenter said. "They don't deserve this."

Others echoed that concern, arguing that the morph may be visually striking but raises real ethical issues when animal welfare is part of the equation.

Some just plain didn't like the aesthetics.

"Just a fancy worm at that point," a Redditor wrote dismissively.

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