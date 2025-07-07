Pentagon sparks outrage with decision that could leave US more vulnerable to hurricanes: 'Likely to create situations where we are unprepared'

"It's a very useful dataset for getting a lot of detail, and it works at night."

The Pentagon has decided to stop sharing certain hurricane data that helps meteorologists predict storms.

At the end of July, just before the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, satellite data useful in overnight tracking will no longer be accessible to forecasters, increasing the possibility that meteorologists may be caught off guard by a strengthening storm.

What's happening?

As the Washington Post has reported, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that the Pentagon will no longer make microwave data captured by Defense Department satellites publicly available.

According to NBC, the department says the decision is due to concerns over cybersecurity.

Meteorologists and other scientists are concerned about the decision, as microwave data plays a key role in tracking storms through cloudy conditions and in darkness. This information can be especially important, as mild tropical storms can become Category 4 and 5 hurricanes within mere hours, including while we sleep.

"It's a very useful dataset for getting a lot of detail, and it works at night," Robert Rohde, Berkeley Earth's chief scientist, told the Post. Rohde said that losing access to the microwave data "is likely to create situations where we are unprepared for rapid intensifications."

Microwave data has been used by meteorologists for these purposes since the 1990s, according to the paper.

A retired chief of the National Hurricane Center's Hurricane Specialist Unit, James Franklin, wrote that there is "no practical substitute" for forecasters. He indicated that the risks of limited data could be higher for people in areas where aircraft are used less frequently to directly monitor storms, such as in the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico.

Why is limiting hurricane data concerning?

Traditional satellites are critical for weather predictions, but they don't serve the same purpose as microwave data gathered by specialized satellites.

As meteorologist Marshall Shepherd explained to Georgia Public Radio, while other key hurricane tracking data remains available, "there is some concern that the loss of this particular data set could impact our understanding of intensity changes in hurricanes, particularly at a time when hurricanes are exhibiting rapid intensification near the coast."

And, as the Post noted, many scientists consider microwave data "more valuable than ever as more hurricanes are undergoing rapid intensification."

The data can also be helpful in monitoring polar sea ice and global ice cover — critical measurements on our overheating planet.

What's being done to improve hurricane tracking and preparedness?

With extreme weather events like hurricanes becoming more intense and destructive as a result of rising global temperatures tied to human-caused pollution, meteorological predictions may be more important than ever.

Kim Doster, a spokesperson for NOAA, said in a statement, per the Post, "NOAA's data sources are fully capable of providing a complete suite of cutting-edge data and models that ensure the gold-standard weather forecasting the American people deserve." These sources reportedly include the Advanced Technology Microwave Sounder, which also provides microwave data.

Meanwhile, with the Pentagon limiting the availability of at least some data for now, improving access to and quality of storm prediction technology may come with a newly underscored mandate.

Advancements in artificial intelligence have enhanced hurricane simulations, enabling accurate predictions of speed and trajectory. High-tech forecasting equipment, such as dropsondes, can collect information about hurricane features so scientists can learn more about big storms.

It will, meanwhile, remain crucial for individuals to educate themselves about critical climate issues, like intensifying hurricanes, so they can prepare as effectively as possible. Readiness might include weatherizing your home, packing a go-bag, and learning the dos and don'ts of navigating major storms.

Installing solar panels with a backup battery system has become a crucial part of emergency preparedness for many, enhancing the resilience of homes and businesses against power grids that are vulnerable to extended storm-related outages.

Organizing neighbors to discuss emergency plans in advance of storms can be key, especially if hurricane warnings come at the last minute. It might even feel fitting to answer new limitations on data access with the sharing of helpful information among friends and family.

