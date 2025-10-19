Scientists make breakthrough in fight against foul-smelling beach crisis: 'The results were surprising'

"We decided to research a way to take advantage of this large amount."

Even a cooler full of Coronas and limes would have a hard time overcoming the potent spectacle of a beach full of rotting algae. Unfortunately, a growing portion of the Caribbean coast is faced with that unlikely hazard, according to New Atlas.

The heaps of rotting sargassum either end up in landfills or stay on the beach. In either case, they emit ammonia and heat-trapping methane as part of a public health hazard, the science-based news site reported.

But an innovative team from the University of São Paulo is working to turn the refuse — amazingly — into better concrete.

"Normally, sargassum is collected … without any practical use. That's why we decided to research a way to take advantage of this large amount of biomass on the beaches," Professor João Adriano Rossignolo, who coordinated the study, said in the report.

Sargassum is prevalent in the Sargasso Sea in the North Atlantic. It's an unusual body of water because it's bordered by four ocean currents, not land. The algae grow there and support a unique ecosystem. But now it's leaving the sea and spreading where it shouldn't. Fertilizer and industrial wastewater that's traveling by river into the ocean is fueling sargassum's growth, according to New Atlas and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

In São Paulo, experts found that mixing the algae with ceramic clay makes the substance lighter and cooler. When used as an aggregate in concrete, it helps to reduce weight and improve insulation. After extensive testing that included nearly 2,000-degree heat treatment, a 40% sargassum mix fired in a microwave oven garnered the best results, according to New Atlas.

Using seaweed limits the amount of new material needed for an industry responsible for about 8% of planet-warming carbon dioxide production, the World Economic Forum reported. Earth's overheating is being realized most in our oceans, which absorb 91% of excess heat, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration added. It's contributing to coral bleaching and ice melt.

Other innovations geared to clean up the industry include concrete made from fungus and even incinerated municipal waste.

Testing on the seaweed clay delivered promising results. The researchers think that sargassum could even be used as part of panels for furniture, according to New Atlas.

"The results were surprising," Rossignolo said in the report. "We were able to use 30% sargassum in the panels and replace 100% of the limestone with its ash, with results that fully comply with current standards for these products and improve the durability and mechanical properties of the materials."

It's also important to understand why sargassum is spreading and about the ecological concerns associated with its growth, including excess fertilizer use. UMBC said that when it smothers beaches, it can kill fish and harm coral reefs.

Choosing plastic-free products is an easy way to keep other trash from becoming ocean litter. In many cases, ditching throwaway water bottles and other items for reusable products will save you money while providing a better experience.

