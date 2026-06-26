Chicago zoo sends record 12,000 tadpoles to Puerto Rico to help bring endangered sapo concho back

"The best thing about conservation is when it has an end date."

Bad Bunny's sapo concho mascot may have begun as a cultural symbol, but it is also helping build real conservation momentum.

Months after Super Bowl LX helped put Puerto Rico's only native toad back in the spotlight, Chicago's Brookfield Zoo sent more than 12,000 tadpoles to the island to support the endangered species' recovery, according to WBEZ.

What happened?

Much of the renewed attention centers on Concho, the mascot inspired by the Puerto Rican crested toad and embraced by Bad Bunny.

By drawing interest to the sapo concho, the singer has also highlighted the range of pressures on the species, including habitat loss, invasive species, predators, deforestation, and gentrification.

Brookfield's breeding program, which began in 2017, reached its biggest output yet in May when the zoo sent more than 12,000 tadpoles to Puerto Rico. The tadpoles are transported in temperature-controlled boxes before being released into vernal pools in Arecibo and Guánica.

Mike Masellis, Brookfield Zoo's lead animal care expert, said the species' increased visibility is evident even from far away. "Five years ago, that wasn't really the case," he said, recalling that he had recently seen people wearing sapo concho shirts in public. He added, "I think every celebrity should probably be paired with an endangered species because it helps a lot."

Why does it matter?

Ramón L. Rivera Lebrón, an expert biologist with Puerto Rico's Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, said protecting the sapo concho also helps preserve habitat for native birds, reptiles, and other wildlife while keeping insect populations in check.

Restored native ecosystems can also support biodiversity, local research, and cultural pride, especially for a species so closely tied to Puerto Rico's identity.

WBEZ reported that the toads were long thought extinct before their rediscovery in 1966, and that climate change is now creating new obstacles by raising sea levels and increasing saltwater intrusion into breeding ponds that used to be freshwater.

What are people saying?

Masellis said, "The best thing about conservation is when it has an end date." According to Masellis, the Puerto Rican Crested Toad Conservancy hopes the species can be taken off the endangered list within the next decade.

Rivera Lebrón also described the toad's appearance and cultural importance, calling the animals "gorgeous" and "very elegant." He added, "Above all, I want people to learn about our culture and to get to know our one-of-a-kind animals."

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