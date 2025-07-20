  • Tech Tech

Luggage company Samsonite unveils revolutionary new product lineup with game-changing features — here are the details

A Digital Product Passport informs consumers about the origin of the piece and the materials used to construct it.

by Kristen Carr
A Digital Product Passport informs consumers about the origin of the piece and the materials used to construct it.

Photo Credit: iStock

A groundbreaking new development in the luggage-manufacturing industry could make travel more environmentally friendly. 

As Yanko Design reported, Samsonite has announced a line of limited-edition circular luggage, which is tangible evidence of the company's commitment to sustainability. 

Each piece will have a Digital Product Passport that will inform consumers about the origin of the piece, the materials used to construct it, and guidance on how to care for the luggage and properly recycle it when it is no longer needed. 

The two lines, the Essens Circular and the Proxis Circular, have sustainability in mind. 

According to Yanko Design, the outer shell of the Essens Circular is made from 80% recycled materials. What's more, 35% of the materials are from previously owned recycled suitcases.

Meanwhile, the Proxis Circular case features 65% bio-circular and recycled materials.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

The suitcases are designed for durability and long life, and the wheel assembly is engineered to be easily disassembled and repaired, thereby maximizing the product's longevity. 

Circular products utilize materials that may otherwise have been discarded into landfills, and they are designed to last, meaning they can be used over and over again before they end up as waste. When they are no longer needed, the materials they are made of can be recycled again. 

The sustainable product line from Samsonite is taking sustainability –– and accountability –– to the next level. The Digital Product Passports let luggage owners gain a greater understanding of the environmental impacts their purchase and usage have. 

We can support businesses that focus on sustainability, demonstrating to businesses that this approach is not only good for the planet, but it also helps their bottom line. This can encourage other companies to do the same.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a heat pump?

Lower energy bills 💰

Better temperature control 🌡️

Helping the planet 🌎

I'd never buy a heat pump 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x