Luggage company Samsonite unveils revolutionary new product lineup with game-changing features — here are the details

A groundbreaking new development in the luggage-manufacturing industry could make travel more environmentally friendly.

As Yanko Design reported, Samsonite has announced a line of limited-edition circular luggage, which is tangible evidence of the company's commitment to sustainability.

Each piece will have a Digital Product Passport that will inform consumers about the origin of the piece, the materials used to construct it, and guidance on how to care for the luggage and properly recycle it when it is no longer needed.

The two lines, the Essens Circular and the Proxis Circular, have sustainability in mind.

According to Yanko Design, the outer shell of the Essens Circular is made from 80% recycled materials. What's more, 35% of the materials are from previously owned recycled suitcases.

Meanwhile, the Proxis Circular case features 65% bio-circular and recycled materials.

The suitcases are designed for durability and long life, and the wheel assembly is engineered to be easily disassembled and repaired, thereby maximizing the product's longevity.

Circular products utilize materials that may otherwise have been discarded into landfills, and they are designed to last, meaning they can be used over and over again before they end up as waste. When they are no longer needed, the materials they are made of can be recycled again.

The sustainable product line from Samsonite is taking sustainability –– and accountability –– to the next level. The Digital Product Passports let luggage owners gain a greater understanding of the environmental impacts their purchase and usage have.

We can support businesses that focus on sustainability, demonstrating to businesses that this approach is not only good for the planet, but it also helps their bottom line. This can encourage other companies to do the same.

