Arizona's data center boom needs more power, and the state is scrambling to find ways to supply more electricity

The strain that data centers are placing on Arizona's grid is also helping elevate interest in rooftop solar and storage.

New data centers are creating jobs and drawing investment to Arizona's desert communities, but their arrival is also sharpening a familiar challenge for the state: finding enough electricity to keep up with rapidly growing demand.

For some energy analysts, one of the fastest options may be much closer to home — expanding solar on Arizona rooftops.

What's happening?

Each new data center adds to Arizona's power needs, forcing the state to find ways to supply more electricity without raising bills or increasing its reliance on non-renewable energy sources like gas. That has put fresh focus on rooftop solar as a local energy source for homes.

According to The Arizona Republic, the idea is getting renewed attention due to a new report by Rewiring America. In that approach, homes are seen not only as electricity users, but also as assets that can help support the grid.

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Going solar is also one of the best ways to save money on home energy. If you've been thinking about solar, you can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from installers, making it easier to see whether rooftop panels would pay off for your home.

Rooftop solar alone won't power a massive data center around the clock, but it can help ease strain on the grid during the hottest and most expensive hours of the day — the same times Arizona's power system is often under the greatest pressure.

Why does it matter?

The buildout of data centers is accelerating alongside demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. While that can bring more tax revenue and development, it may also require costly utility projects that customers could ultimately help pay for.

Broader adoption of household solar could give utilities more room to serve large new electricity users, reducing the pace at which they need to move forward with some expensive new generation and transmission investments.

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EnergySage's solar mapping tool helps homeowners get started with solar for the lowest cost by showing the average cost of a home solar panel system in their state, as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state.

Relying on more non-renewable power during demand spikes can leave communities with higher pollution output and dirtier air. Rooftop solar can ease some of that pressure while also helping families lower their monthly energy costs.

With abundant sunshine and high summer electricity demand, Arizona has an opportunity to get more value from its rooftops in a way that could help residents and make growth less expensive for cities and companies to manage.

What's being done?

Efforts are increasingly aimed at making rooftop solar simpler to adopt, easier to value, and more practical to combine with battery storage.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save on energy costs, and go off-grid. It can also help you use more of your own solar power after sunset and rely less on the grid when prices spike.

Exploring EnergySage's free tools for information about home battery storage options can give you competitive installation estimates. With EnergySage's free tools, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

Pairing solar panels with efficient electric appliances can push household utility costs even lower.



The strain that data centers are placing on Arizona's grid is also helping elevate interest in rooftop solar and storage, according to The Arizona Republic. As more households produce and save their own electricity, the power system can become more flexible and potentially less expensive.

"There isn't a loser in this dynamic," said Ari Matusiak, cofounder and CEO of the nonprofit, Rewiring America, that published the report, per the Arizona Republic. "There really are just shared winnings."

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