Arizona homeowner reveals how quickly his solar panel system paid for itself: 'To be honest I ... think it's kind of weird'

"I wish my electricity was that cheap."

After concluding their second full year with solar panels, an Arizona homeowner decided to share their experience on social media.

Writing on the r/solar subreddit, the homeowner described the considerable savings they had achieved through their use of home solar.

"For the whole year, my electricity cost is 43% what it would be without solar," the original poster said. "$702.12 with solar versus $1,617 without. A savings of $915."

While home solar might seem complicated, EnergySage helps simplify the process with powerful yet easy-to-use tools, including the ability to compare quotes from local installers.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The OP's experience provided a clear example of just why so many homeowners have been switching to solar to help save money on skyrocketing utility costs. With their annual savings, the OP anticipated being able to pay off the cost of their system in only about seven years.

To take further advantage of their home solar system, the OP added that they used power from their solar panels to charge their electric vehicle. Pushing the savings even further, the OP said they planned to install an energy-efficient electric heat pump for HVAC purposes.

Commenters jumped into the comments to share their thoughts.

"I wish my electricity was that cheap," said one Redditor.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Thanks for sharing the info," added another. "A heat pump clothes dryer put me net positive for one year."

Another commenter noted that the OP's utility company charged more for the electricity it provided than for the electricity the OP's panels contributed back to the grid. However, the OP was not very concerned.

"Having 1:1 net metering would be awesome, but to be honest I … think it's kind of weird," the OP replied. "Electricity can be insanely cheap to buy wholesale for a utility. At some level it makes little sense for them to buy it at retail price from us rather than wholesale."

If you're looking to upgrade to home solar, EnergySage saves customers an average of $10,000 on installation costs. EnergySage also offers a useful mapping tool that allows you to see the average cost of a solar installation in your state as well as all available incentives.

To maximize the cost savings and usefulness of home solar, many homeowners pair their solar panels with a home battery, something the OP said they planned on doing.

"I need to get batteries," they wrote.

Home batteries can save homeowners even more money on utility costs while also allowing them to maintain power during outages. To learn more, including about home-battery installation options, check out this website from EnergySage.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.