Amateur metal detectorist scanning a quiet field uncovers lavish Roman gold ring tied to a brutal revolt

"It didn't really sink in until I got home that night."

One of Britain's most striking Roman-era treasures has been found in a quiet field in South Somerset.

The discovery was made by an amateur treasure hunter with a metal detector, who uncovered a huge gold ring that may change how historians think about wealth, power, and unrest in late Roman Britain.

What happened?

According to reporting by Ancient Origins, after nearly 10 years of searching the site with the landowner's permission, Kevin Minto discovered a 48-gram Roman gold ring whose engraved gemstone shows the goddess Victory in a two-horse chariot.

The find, now called the Ilminster Ring, has been acquired by the South West Heritage Trust together with a hoard of nearly 300 Roman coins.

The South West Heritage Trust says the items were buried soon after AD 297, after the Carausian Revolt, when Britain had broken away from Roman rule before being violently taken back.

The ring is notable for both its size and the detail of its craftsmanship, including a blue-and-grey engraved gem.

According to Ancient Origins, discoveries like this are exceptionally uncommon in Roman Britain, where jewelry from the period was more typically made from bronze or silver.

Why does it matter?

The find offers a rare glimpse of how wealthy some people in rural Somerset may have been during one of the most turbulent periods of the Roman Empire's history in Britain.

Experts think the ring and coins were likely hidden by someone trying to safeguard their wealth during a period of unrest.

Flash forward to today, and the ring will remain in public hands. It will become part of the Museum of Somerset's collection and will first be taken to local primary schools.

What are people saying?

While experts have described the discovery as "nationally significant," Minto said the significance of the moment did not fully register at first.

"At the time, you're tired from digging all day, so when you see it, it's all a bit overwhelming and it didn't really sink in until I got home that night," Minto recalled.

After an eight-year U.K. Treasure Act process, the payment was divided between Minto and the landowner, allowing the former soldier and truck driver to pay off his mortgage and reduce his working hours.

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