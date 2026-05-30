England town set to heat hospital, schools, and homes by tapping energy from sewer

The scheme is expected to create jobs and apprenticeships.

Rochdale, England, is turning an unlikely resource into a climate-friendly utility: heat from its sewer system.

According to the Rochdale Borough Council, the Greater Manchester town says wastewater could soon help heat its hospital, schools, leisure center, and homes while cutting both pollution and energy costs.

The council has announced plans for a sewer heat recovery network that would deliver 28 gigawatt-hours of low-cost, low-carbon heating to key buildings in the town center.

The project has secured £1 million ($1,344,000) through the United Kingdom government's Green Heat Network Fund, and work is scheduled to begin in 2029 as part of the town's ongoing regeneration.

Heating accounted for more than one-third of the borough's emissions in 2023, according to Rochdale Borough Council, making it a major target for cleanup. After comparing two possible heat sources, planners selected a town-center sewer source heat pump system as the preferred option, the council said.

The system would use heat exchangers and a heat pump to capture thermal energy already present in wastewater. The council said an energy center is planned for the current Mecca Bingo car park near Number One Riverside.

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The council further said the technology is still relatively new in the U.K., but wastewater heat recovery is already in operation at more than 500 sites worldwide.

Heating is one of the biggest drivers of building-related pollution, and it is also among the costliest essentials for households and public services. A network that can provide cleaner heat at a lower cost could reduce energy spending for residents, schools, health care services, and local facilities.

The project could also simplify heating inside connected buildings. Instead of relying on separate boilers, hot water tanks, or individual heat pumps, the network would supply heat centrally. That could free up space and reduce the need for duplicate equipment across multiple sites.

Lower-carbon heating can reduce dependence on non-renewable energy sources like gas, oil, and coal and cut the pollution that worsens air pollution and climate risks.

The newly announced funding comes through the government's Warm Homes Plan and, as Rochdale Borough Council described it, is intended to improve homes, lower energy costs, and address fuel poverty.

"The scheme is a key part of Rochdale's town centre regeneration and is expected to create jobs and apprenticeships, while the significant grant will help us deliver a low-carbon heating system that will cut bills and CO2 emissions, improve air quality and provide energy-efficient heating for public buildings, including the town hall, leisure centre, art gallery, museum, schools, Rochdale Infirmary, police station, social housing, businesses, and other nearby buildings," Councillor Tricia Ayrton, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for climate change and environment, said in the statement.

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