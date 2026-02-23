Rivian announces shocking sticker price for its long-anticipated new model — plus, 3 more EV stories to know this week

This week, we're breaking down Rivian's latest vehicle, Slate Automotive's remarkably low base price, and lots of other news about clean machines you need to know right now:

The Rivian R2 specs are out … and it's shockingly cheap

The huge selling point for Rivian's new R2 is that it will go on sale this spring for $45,000. That's hugely good news for Rivian fans, given the R1's entry price is more than $70,000.

There are plenty of great new features, too, but the one we're most excited about is Point-to-Point Universal Hands-Free, which will be available late 2026 or early 2027. You will simply enter your destination, then the R2 will take you there.

At some point in 2027, R2s will come with a lidar unit over the windshield and a new processor chip, enabling true Level 3 (eyes and hands off) driving under certain conditions. It'll be a one-time purchase of around $2,500, or a $49.99 monthly subscription.

Yes, Slate's long-awaited truck will really be *that* cheap

When the $7,500 federal EV tax credit went away last fall, rumors circulated that startup Slate Automotive might not be able to hold to the company's early promise of a mid-$20,000 base price.

Now, we have it on good authority — straight from a company executive, in fact — that Slate remains committed to meeting that low-priced goal when they begin delivering their cleverly customizable electric truck/SUVs (you can actually turn it from a truck to an SUV in your own garage).

So while the rest of the world is crowing about how well-priced the Chinese EVs are that we won't get here anytime soon, Slate is neatly matching those low numbers and building on American soil as well.

Toyota is (literally) betting big on EVs

A three-row, made-in-the-U.S. SUV that's also electric? Toyota is betting big with its 2027 Highlander (which should be on sale in late 2026). And the biggest news? It should deliver 320 miles on a full charge.

The Highlander will come with an NACS charging port, which Toyota claims will take you from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes. Crucially, V2L is built in, meaning you can use the vehicle's battery to power appliances and tools in addition to the vehicle itself.

The EV door-handle drama isn't cooling down

Fast on the heels of the scandal over near-invisible door handles and their potential safety issues in the event of a crash, Scout Motors has entered the fray, making door handles a big statement.

In a post, the Volkswagen-owned EV-maker, which has a tough, no-frills truck hitting the market next year, said its vehicle will feature "real door handles, real buttons, and real knobs. Elements that work for you, even when your hands are wet, muddy, gloved, or full."

