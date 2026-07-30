Rivian's R2 packs a Tesla charge port, a drop-down rear-window glass, and two glove boxes

The R2 is intended to be part of a more affordable next generation of electric SUVs.

Rivian's upcoming R2 is drawing attention for small design choices that could matter a lot in daily use. A hands-on TikTok video pointed to three of them in particular — a Tesla-compatible charge port, a rear window that lowers, and two glove boxes — as reasons the SUV could stand out in a crowded electric vehicle field.

What's happening?

In the TikTok video, Brandon (@tesla.flex) walked viewers through what they said was their 2027 Rivian R2 and called it "an amazing car." The first feature they highlighted was the charge port on the vehicle's rear-left side, which they described as "actually the optimal spot for supercharging."

The video also focused on a few utility-minded touches elsewhere on the vehicle. The rear glass can drop down to make loading cargo easier, and the cabin has "not one, but TWO glove boxes in the car."

The creator added that "the R2 actually has the Tesla charge port," a detail that could make charging access simpler, especially on longer trips.

In the comments, viewers were already comparing Rivian with other EV makers, with one person writing, "I love Teslas but that Rivian is pretty cool looking."

Why does it matter?

The buzz around the R2 reflects a broader push toward more affordable EVs. Seen as part of a more attainable next generation of electric SUVs, it could attract drivers who have felt priced out of the current market.

Many EV shoppers are now looking beyond range alone. Easier cargo access, more convenient charging design, and extra interior storage can make a vehicle more practical for families, commuters, and pet owners. The creator even suggested the rear glass could let "your pets in the back so they can stick their heads out the rear glass."

There is also the broader appeal of buying an electric vehicle: Drivers can save money on fuel and often spend less on routine maintenance because EVs have fewer moving parts, require no oil changes, and experience less brake wear thanks to regenerative braking.

What's being done?

Automakers including Rivian appear to be working to make EVs feel less like a compromise and more like an upgrade. Tesla-style charging compatibility, flexible storage, and user-friendly design all reflect a market where convenience is becoming just as important as performance.

Port placement, cargo flexibility, and cabin storage may sound like minor details, but they can make a big difference in daily use. One commenter summed up the kind of questions Rivian is already inspiring: "Need the comparison videos of the Rivian and Tesla which has pros and cons."

"The Rivian R2 is genuinely a great electric car," the creator said.

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