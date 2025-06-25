Rivian rolls out 'completely re-imagined' feature for EV drivers: 'Make the most of your vehicle's capabilities'

American EV start-up Rivian recently released a new version of its Energy app — which is part of the company's larger app for drivers — and it's shockingly smart.

"We have completely re-imagined the in-vehicle Energy experience to help our Rivian customers better understand range, know when, how, and where to charge, and make the most of your vehicle's capabilities — plus the ability to precondition your battery on demand," the company said in an update on its website.

According to the website report, the app features two simple tabs: "Charging" (for energy inflow) and "Energy Monitor" (for battery usage). The Charging screen shows, in simple graphics, how much power is going straight to the battery versus how much is being used by the vehicle system's overall consumption, HVAC, and/or any connected accessories.

The Energy Monitor screen shows how climate controls, outlets, and drive systems are consuming energy while driving or parked. According to Rivian, this is especially useful at a campsite because it gives you "more context about how your settings and actions impact the vehicle's energy efficiency."

If you're plotting a trip that needs to include a stop for charging, the new app will now recommend the target level of charge to get you going again. Once you start charging, the app will alert you — in-car or on your phone — when you've reached your desired level of charge. It will also track and display the real-time cost of charging.

Plus, there's a new interactive graph where you can see your projected range impact over time while driving or parked, based on data from your driving history. The app rates your efficiency as high, low, or normal and also provides tips for maximizing efficiency.

Based on customer demand, Rivian added the ability to precondition your battery. That means you can warm or cool your battery pack on demand, even before hooking up to a charger, which optimizes the charging speed when you arrive. The app automatically alerts you when preconditioning is complete.

There's also an optional new feature, called Multi-factor Drive, that alerts owners to a new drive. So whenever another person gets behind the wheel, you'll receive an instant notification on your phone or smartwatch and can approve or deny the drive — a security aid that could also help parents track teen drivers, for example.

And best of all, thanks to extensive virtual and real-world testing, newer Rivian vehicles can now charge faster and more reliably at DC fast chargers across a wider range of temperatures.

