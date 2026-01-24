Homeowner shares candid appliance review after trying out super-high-tech HVAC: 'Just ripped out the gas furnace ...'

"Just wait til you pair it with solar panels and batteries."

If you've ever lived in a cold region with brutal winter temperatures, then you probably already know about the struggle to balance comfort in your home with keeping your energy costs down.

One homeowner took to the r/heatpumps community to share their personal experience with upgrading their HVAC system. They were not shy when detailing the impact that the switch to a heat pump had on their home.

"Just ripped out the gas furnace for a Mitsubishi hyper heat ducted system at my condo in Boston. This thing is incredible!" noted the original poster.

Upgraded HVAC systems can help you save up to 50% on your heating and cooling costs.





Down in the comments section, a number of users chimed in with their thoughts on improving their home's energy efficiency.

"Just wait til you pair it with solar panels and batteries," noted one commenter.

"Yea, I love the quiet, and the low and slow way it heats for a more consistent temp profile in the house," added a second user.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

By addressing your home's energy efficiency, you can take a major step in cutting your monthly energy bills. During the chilly winter months, that can make a world of difference.

