Cabin owner shares candid experience surviving a -40 degree winter storm with a heat pump: 'The worst cold spell I've recorded in my life'

After moving to his cold-weather Canadian cabin, one YouTuber worried about how he would stay warm while also staying energy-efficient.

But after living through a record-breaking cold spell, he walked away more convinced than ever: Getting a heat pump was the best move he could make.

The cabin's owner, David Dodge, shared his experience on his YouTube channel, Green Energy Futures (@greenenergyfutures). He detailed his move to a cabin in Seba Beach, about 50 miles west of Edmonton, Alberta.

Previously just a vacation cabin, it had been heated solely with a wood stove. But when Dodge moved to the cabin, he wanted to get a heat pump. After all, heating and cooling are responsible for more than half of the average home's energy use, and he wanted to find an eco-friendly solution that didn't require using five cords of wood each winter just to stay warm.

Heat pumps, such as mini-split systems offered by Mitsubishi, are more energy-efficient than traditional furnaces. Instead of burning dirty energy to generate heat, they capture heat from the outside, ambient air, and send that through a home to keep it comfortable. The result is cleaner, cheaper heat.

But that makes some users skeptical about how well they'll work in extreme cold temperatures. Dodge can now vouch for that.

"Our cold-climate heat pump works at near peak efficiency, right down to minus-17 Celcius (1 degree Fahrenheit), which, frankly, covers most of our winters," he said.

During his first winter in the cabin, temperatures dipped down to -41 degrees Fahrenheit — "the worst cold spell I've recorded in my life," Dodge said.

He did use a backup electric heater during the worst times, but then immediately went back to his heat pump.

"Our conclusion: Heat pumps work," he said.

And if they can work in that type of Canadian cold, odds are good that they can work where you live, too. Finding the right installer can be tough, but Mitsubishi can help with that. It can connect you with trained professionals in its network who can answer all of your heat pump questions, and install your new, efficient system.

Even better, tax credits and rebates may be able to save you considerable money on a new heat pump.

"Heat pumps are here," one commenter wrote, "and they can do the job."

