EV shuts down 'soulless' debate with 1,914-horsepower performance, blasting from 0 to 60 in 1.85 seconds

Only 150 of the cars are being made worldwide, and each costs more than $2 million.

A TikTok clip about the Rimac Nevera is addressing a familiar argument about electric cars: can an EV still stir emotion? With 1,914 horsepower, this one certainly makes an impression.

What happened?

Using the Rimac Nevera as his example in a TikTok post, Chrisncars (@chrisncars01) pushes back on the idea that EVs lack character. The video opens with the caption "Not all EVs are Soulless!" and highlights the hypercar's roughly 205 miles of range, along with performance numbers including 1,914 horsepower, 1,741 pound-feet of torque, and a 0-to-60 time of 1.85 seconds.

Beyond the headline stats, the clip showcases the Nevera's interior layout, which combines physical controls with dials, a trackpad, and separate screens for the driver, passenger, and infotainment. It also lingers on the car's dramatic styling and its "cool doors."

Exclusivity is part of the story, too: only 150 of the cars are being made worldwide, and each costs more than $2 million. The creator closes by inviting debate, writing, "Most enthusiasts swear off Evs at all cost, but let me know what you guys think of the Rimac hypercar in The comments below."

Why does it matter?

Most drivers will never shop for a Rimac Nevera. Still, it challenges the idea that EVs are inherently boring while demonstrating that electric power can deliver astonishing performance without tailpipe pollution.

For drivers thinking about buying an electric vehicle, the real benefits are usually far more practical than a 1.85-second sprint to 60 mph. EVs can save owners money on fuel costs, and they generally require less routine maintenance than gas-powered cars because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts to service.

Charging habits matter, too. Charging an EV at home can cost less than using public chargers, but basic Level 1 charging is often slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations.

What are people saying?

Not every reply stayed on the Nevera itself. One person wrote, "It's fantastic, but I keep seeing a Lotus Emira in the background and that has my heart and soul!"

Another commenter added, "Yeah but how about that 997 Porsche 911?"

"Good buyer's knowledge," said one more.

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