Scientists make exciting breakthrough that could revolutionize electric vehicles: 'This research offers a pathway'

The lengthy chemical formula for a breakthrough battery material coming out of South Korea may run your pen dry if you need to write it out multiple times.

But the compound, notated as rGO/NiFe₂O₄/a-NiO, is expected by experts at Dongguk University to help make lighter batteries that last longer and charge faster. They think the impact will be realized within a decade, all according to the researcher's findings, which were published in Chemical Engineering Journal.

The real-world implications could mean better performance for electric vehicles, large-scale energy storage, and other applications. Experts from Kyungpook National University were also involved with the research.

"This breakthrough was made possible through close cooperation between experts in diverse materials," Kyungpook professor Seung-Min Paek said, according to the university's release.

The anode formula stands for reduced graphene and nickel-iron layered double hydroxides, forming a hollow nanostructure that maximizes the best qualities of its parts, including conductive electron transport and fast charge ability. What's more, the researchers found that a hollow design prevents expansion and aids long-term stability.

The anode was made with an in-depth thermal process, causing a phase change that helped shape the hollow sphere structure at the nano level, the report continued.

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through a substance called electrolyte. Scientists are at work all over the world trying to find better, cheaper parts that require less mining and processing to develop. Foreign supply chains can also be a hurdle.

While experts estimate that tens of millions of tons of deposits will be needed by 2040 to build the batteries and tech for our cleaner future, it's far less than the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fossil fuels that are mined annually, according to Sustainability by Numbers. Burning the nonrenewables for power contributes to the overheating of our planet, which is a health detriment to nearly everyone on Earth, worsening asthma and other respiratory problems, the World Health Organization reported.

That's why battery innovations that improve performance and safety are important. Large companies such as General Motors continue to invest in advancing the tech. Improving charge speeds and longevity can also increase EV adoption, a key part of the shift to cleaner transportation. Valuable tax breaks and $1,500 saved in annual gas and maintenance costs already sweeten the deal. That's in addition to the thousands of pounds of tailpipe fumes that can be prevented by parking a gas car.

But even walking more can cut pollution while boosting your health, according to the Mayo Clinic.

At Dongguk, the anode tested well after 580 cycles, "surpassing conventional materials" by "maintaining high capacity even at significantly increased charge/discharge rates," according to the researchers. It's part of an interesting future the experts see for electronics.

"We anticipate that, in the near future, energy storage materials will move beyond simply improving individual components. Instead, they will involve multiple interacting materials that create synergy," Dongguk professor Jae-Min Oh said, according to the university's release.



"This research offers a pathway to smaller, lighter, and more efficient energy storage for next-generation electronic devices," the expert added.

