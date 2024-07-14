Scientists unveil virus-resistant crop that could be key to future food production: 'Would make the plant invulnerable'

Farmers around the world are facing new challenges these days, as crops begin to feel the consequences of our planet's overheating.

Scientists are using genome-editing technology to develop a type of rice that will be resistant to a devastating virus, Phys.org reported.

In Africa, small-scale farmers have seen their rice yields wiped out by rice yellow mottle virus — a basically impossible-to-prevent virus spread by beetles, according to the report. However, by using the CRISPR method, a new technology that scientists can employ to precisely alter plant genes, researchers from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf in Germany and University Montpellier in France have been able to edit Asian rice varieties and insert a gene that makes them resistant to the virus.

Their work was published in Plant Biotechnology Journal.

"The only real protection is to develop rice varieties that possess a resistance gene against RYMV, which would make the plant invulnerable," said Dr. Yugander Arra, lead author of the study, per Phys.org.

Farmers around the world are facing new challenges these days, as crops begin to feel the consequences of our planet's overheating — largely due to our reliance on dirty energy sources like gas and oil — and the resulting changing weather patterns. Crops that were once perfectly suited to a particular area are now suffering in the increased heat. Insect populations are also shifting with the changing weather, presenting even more challenges.

Because of these problems, scientists are using gene editing technology to develop new strains of plants such as wheat, rice, and corn that are more durable, can grow quicker, and can produce higher yields — all of which would make life easier for farmers and allow them to continue to supply the food that feeds their communities.

Other recent advancements in plant gene editing include the discovery of a gene mutation in peach trees that allows them to escape spring frost and the development of a new type of tomato that consumes less water.

