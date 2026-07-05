"And that should terrify every utility still betting on selling you expensive peak power."

Home battery systems usually require permanent installation, which has kept most renters from using them. However, a newly introduced device in Britain could remove that barrier by allowing a battery to connect to a regular wall outlet.

What happened?

Tech-based YouTube channel The Electric Viking (@electricviking) reported that Octopus Energy introduced a battery family called Nook at the Energy Tech Summit in London.

The Nook Cube was specifically designed with renters in mind. According to The Electric Viking, the shoebox-sized battery has 2 kilowatt-hours of capacity and "plugs straight into a standard wall socket" — no need for a "massive wiring integration."

He continued: "There is no electrician, no drilling, no landlord permission. You plug it in, you control it from the Octopus app, and you start storing electricity cheaply."

The unit can reportedly be stacked in groups of up to five for 10.5 kWh of storage.

Octopus has not yet revealed the price of the Nook Cube, but it sounds like it could be worth it. In the video, The Electric Viking reported that Octopus founder Greg Jackson said that the Cube could pay for itself in roughly two to three years even without solar panels.

Meanwhile, Jackson reportedly expects a larger wall-mounted option, the Nook Colossus, to be up to one-third cheaper than other popular battery brands, like Tesla.

Why does it matter?

As The Electric Viking noted, Britain has millions of renting households, and many of them have had little realistic access to home batteries until now.

A battery like this could cut household costs by shifting electricity use away from expensive evening demand, keep key devices powered during outages, and avoid the extra expense that usually comes with installing home storage. If plug-in models catch on, they could also ease pressure on the grid by storing lower-cost electricity from lighter-demand periods for later use.

The Nook Cube's portability is another potential benefit for tenants: if they relocate, they can take the battery with them.

More broadly, the launch suggests a move toward home energy tools that are easier to use and more flexible, giving households greater control over their electricity consumption instead of leaving them exposed to swings in fossil-fuel-driven power prices.

What are people saying?

The video's creator suggested the Nook Cube's launch would mark a major turning point.

"Home storage just stopped being a homeowner's luxury," he said. "... And that should terrify every utility still betting on selling you expensive peak power."

Commenters were similarly enthusiastic about Octopus becoming the first power company to launch a home battery in British history, as The Electric Viking noted.

One wrote, "They are just SO ahead of the curve and into it over there. I hope it all happens over here too."

"Can't wait for this to happen in Australia," another said.

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